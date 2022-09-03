ROUNDUP: Queensbury boys edge Burnt Hills; Glens Falls tops B-P

AVERILL PARK — Gavin Kelly’s goal in the second half Saturday lifted the Queensbury boys soccer team to a 1-0 victory over Burnt Hills on the second day of the Foothills/Suburban Challenge.

At the 59:51 mark of the game, Kelly scored on a low shot from the left side of the penalty box after picking up a loose ball from a corner kick.

Chris Coombes and Jake Asfar-Keshmiri combined for seven saves in goal for Queensbury (1-0-1).

GLENS FALLS 5, BROADALBIN-PERTH 1: Five Glens Falls players scored goals as the Indians rolled to the win in the consolation of the Foothills Cup at Morse Athletic Complex.

Nate Di Fiore, Landan Phipps, Gavin Rittenhouse, Tim Motsiff and Liam Burgess all scored for Glens Falls (2-1). Ayden Grieve had five saves for the Indians. Glens Falls led at halftime 3-0.

The Patriots’ lone goal came from Darren Mosher at the start of the second half.

Scotia defeated Schuylerville 4-1 in the championship game of the Foothills Cup.

AVERILL PARK 6, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 1: Charlie Bammert scored the lone goal for South High, as the Bulldogs fell in the second round of the Foothills/Suburban Challenge.

Grady Bammert made six saves for South High.

BISHOP GIBBONS 2, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 0: Nicholas Kuban scored both goals off of loose balls to lead Bishop Gibbons past the visiting Saints.

Spa Catholic’s Hunter Fales had a late long-range blast to the near post saved by the Golden Knights’ keeper.

Field hockey

GRANVILLE 8, GLOVERSVILLE 1: Natalie Williams scored four goals to lead the Golden Horde to a non-league victory at Gloversville.

Raegen Gould, Alyssa Martindale and Paige Paulette also scored for Granville, which also got two assists from Haylie Barber.

Cross country

NISKAYUNA EKIDEN: The Queensbury boys finished fifth at the Niskayuna Ekiden, a long-distance relay race.

The Spartans trio of Nick DiPlacido, Julian Campopiano and Patrick Eppedico-Cirillo finished the course with a time of 25 minutes, 7.8 seconds. Niskayuna won the race in 23:17.5, and Schuylerville took 13th.

On the girls side, Schuylerville placed fourth, as the team of Megan Vianese, Nikki Stark and Adeline Ballou finished in 29:02.5. Shaker won the girls race in 26:16.7.

The Queensbury girls took eighth, with Julia Powell, Katie Jabut and Maddie Powers finishing in 29:39.7.

FONDA INVITATIONAL: The Glens Falls boys placed fourth in the Fonda Invitational, led by Julian Stedman’s 13th-place finish overall. Stedman ran a time of 18:31.45 over the 5-kilometer course. Ryan Healy was 16th and Forrest Slingerland took 20th for the Indians.