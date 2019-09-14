QUEENSBURY 5, SCHUYLERVILLE 0
(at Schuylerville)
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury;2;3 — 5
Schuylerville;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Queensbury, Christina Cummings (Izzy Dennison), 7:52. 2, Queensbury, Christina Cummings (Brigid Duffy), 31:20.
Second half: 3, Queensbury, Christina Cummings (Izzy Dennison), 49:23. 4, Queensbury, Sophia Keshmiri, 69:00. 5, Queensbury, Christina Cummings, 72:26.
Goalies-saves: Kaileigh Hunt (Q) 3, Claire Pelletier-Hoblock (Schy) 5, Rachel Stortz (Schy) 2.
Corner kicks: Queensbury 5, Schuylerville 3.
Records: Schuylerville (0-2, 0-3), Queensbury (4-0, 5-1).
Notes: Queensbury's defense played a strong game, limiting Schuylerville's chances. The Spartans stay unbeaten in the Foothills ahead of Tuesday's home game against local rival South High. Cummings' four goals give her a team-leading 10 for the season. Kaileigh Hunt registered her third shutout.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 2, CORINTH 0
(at Hadley-Luzerne)
League: Adirondack League
Corinth;0;0 — 0
Hadley-Luzerne;0;0 — 2
First half: None.
You have free articles remaining.
Second half: 1, Hadley-Luzerne, Alyssa Starzec (Elaina Amoroso), 11:58. 2, Hadley-Luzerne, Carolina Lott-Diamond (Alyssa Starzec), 13:16.
Goalies-saves: Shannon Price (H-L) 4, Teaghan Kilinski (Cor) 5.
Corner kicks: Hadley Luzerne 6, Corinth 6.
Records: Hadley Luzerne (1-1-0, 3-1-0), Corinth (0-3-0).
Notes: The Eagles and the Tomahawks met for the Eagles Invitational under the lights. The Eagles broke a 24-game winless streak against Adirondack League teams that dated back to the start of the 2017 season. In the second half, Alyssa Starzec scored the Eagles' first goal with an assist from Elaina Amoroso. Less than two minutes later, Madison Lent passed to Starzec, who shot on the goal where Carolina Lott-Diamond headed the ball in.
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 2,
CORINTH 2, 2OT
(at Saratoga Catholic, Friday)
League: Non-league
Corinth;0;2;0 — 2
Saratoga Catholic;1;1;0 — 2
First half: 1, Saratoga Catholic, Lauren Maher (Alexa Hercamp), 37.
Second half: 2, Saratoga Catholic, Lauren Maher, 51. 3, Corinth, Allison White, 60. 4, Corinth, Caitlin Person, 73.
Goalies-saves: Emily Wenke (SCC) 3, Danielle Gill (SCC) 6, Teaghan Kilinski (Cor) 5.
Corner kicks: Saratoga Catholic 4, Corinth 3.
Records: Saratoga Central Catholic (0-1-1), Corinth (0-2-1).
Notes: Lauren Maher Scored two goals for the Saints before Corinth was able to get the equalizer goal late in the second half and take the game to OT. Allison White and Caitlin Person scored one goal each.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.