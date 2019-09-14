{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY 5, SCHUYLERVILLE 0

(at Schuylerville)

League: Foothills Council

Queensbury;2;3 — 5

Schuylerville;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, Queensbury, Christina Cummings (Izzy Dennison), 7:52. 2, Queensbury, Christina Cummings (Brigid Duffy), 31:20.

Second half: 3, Queensbury, Christina Cummings (Izzy Dennison), 49:23. 4, Queensbury, Sophia Keshmiri, 69:00. 5, Queensbury, Christina Cummings, 72:26.

Goalies-saves: Kaileigh Hunt (Q) 3, Claire Pelletier-Hoblock (Schy) 5, Rachel Stortz (Schy) 2.

Corner kicks: Queensbury 5, Schuylerville 3.

Records: Schuylerville (0-2, 0-3), Queensbury (4-0, 5-1).

Notes: Queensbury's defense played a strong game, limiting Schuylerville's chances. The Spartans stay unbeaten in the Foothills ahead of Tuesday's home game against local rival South High. Cummings' four goals give her a team-leading 10 for the season. Kaileigh Hunt registered her third shutout.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 2, CORINTH 0

(at Hadley-Luzerne)

League: Adirondack League

Corinth;0;0 — 0

Hadley-Luzerne;0;0 — 2

First half: None.

Second half: 1, Hadley-Luzerne, Alyssa Starzec (Elaina Amoroso), 11:58. 2, Hadley-Luzerne, Carolina Lott-Diamond (Alyssa Starzec), 13:16.

Goalies-saves: Shannon Price (H-L) 4, Teaghan Kilinski (Cor) 5.

Corner kicks: Hadley Luzerne 6, Corinth 6.

Records: Hadley Luzerne (1-1-0, 3-1-0), Corinth (0-3-0).

Notes: The Eagles and the Tomahawks met for the Eagles Invitational under the lights. The Eagles broke a 24-game winless streak against Adirondack League teams that dated back to the start of the 2017 season. In the second half, Alyssa Starzec scored the Eagles' first goal with an assist from Elaina Amoroso. Less than two minutes later, Madison Lent passed to Starzec, who shot on the goal where Carolina Lott-Diamond headed the ball in.

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 2,
CORINTH 2, 2OT

(at Saratoga Catholic, Friday)

League: Non-league

Corinth;0;2;0 — 2

Saratoga Catholic;1;1;0 — 2

First half: 1, Saratoga Catholic, Lauren Maher (Alexa Hercamp), 37.

Second half: 2, Saratoga Catholic, Lauren Maher, 51. 3, Corinth, Allison White, 60. 4, Corinth, Caitlin Person, 73.

Goalies-saves: Emily Wenke (SCC) 3, Danielle Gill (SCC) 6, Teaghan Kilinski (Cor) 5.

Corner kicks: Saratoga Catholic 4, Corinth 3.

Records: Saratoga Central Catholic (0-1-1), Corinth (0-2-1).

Notes: Lauren Maher Scored two goals for the Saints before Corinth was able to get the equalizer goal late in the second half and take the game to OT. Allison White and Caitlin Person scored one goal each.

