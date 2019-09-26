QUEENSBURY 5, HUDSON FALLS 0
(at Queensbury)
League: Foothills Council
Hudson Falls 0 0 — 0
Queensbury 1 4 — 5
First half: 1, Queensbury, Teddy Borgos (Alex Roca), 25:00.
Second half: 2, Queensbury, Teddy Borgos, 41:05. 3, Queensbury, Teddy Borgos (Peter Crawford), 45:35. 4, Queensbury, Asa Edwards (Brendan Duffy), 50:21. 5, Queensbury, Vinny Maccharulo (Teddy Borgos), 69:00.
Goalies-saves: Ethan Willis (Q) 4, Joe Lapan (HuF) 10.
Corner kicks: Queensbury 5, Hudson Falls 0 .
Records: Hudson Falls (2-5-1, 3-7-1).
Notes: Teddy Borgos had a hat trick as Queensbury blanked Hudson Falls.
SCHROON LAKE 4, JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 2
(at Minerva)
League: Northern Soccer League
Schroon Lake 1 3 — 4
Johnsburg-Minerva 1 1 — 2
First half: 1, Johnsburg-Minerva, Yanden Cleveland (Devon Millington), 33:30. 2, Schroon Lake, Cian Bresnahan, 20:17.
Second half: 3, Schroon Lake, Ethan Fariss (Andrew Pelkey), 21:45. 4, Schroon Lake, Cian Bresnahan, 15:42. 5, Schroon Lake, Cian Bresnahan, 11:47. 6, Johnsburg-Minerva, Gabe Freebern, 2:40.
Goalies-saves: Gabe Powers (J-M) 9, Keke Koenig (SL) 9.
Corner kicks: Johnsburg-Minerva 2, Schroon Lake 3.
Records: Johnsburg-Minerva (3-3, 3-7).
