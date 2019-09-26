{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY 5, HUDSON FALLS 0

(at Queensbury)

League: Foothills Council

Hudson Falls 0 0 — 0

Queensbury 1 4 — 5

First half: 1, Queensbury, Teddy Borgos (Alex Roca), 25:00.

Second half: 2, Queensbury, Teddy Borgos, 41:05. 3, Queensbury, Teddy Borgos (Peter Crawford), 45:35. 4, Queensbury, Asa Edwards (Brendan Duffy), 50:21. 5, Queensbury, Vinny Maccharulo (Teddy Borgos), 69:00.

Goalies-saves: Ethan Willis (Q) 4, Joe Lapan (HuF) 10.

Corner kicks: Queensbury 5, Hudson Falls 0 .

Records: Hudson Falls (2-5-1, 3-7-1).

Notes: Teddy Borgos had a hat trick as Queensbury blanked Hudson Falls.

SCHROON LAKE 4, JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 2

(at Minerva)

League: Northern Soccer League

Schroon Lake 1 3 — 4

Johnsburg-Minerva 1 1 — 2

First half: 1, Johnsburg-Minerva, Yanden Cleveland (Devon Millington), 33:30. 2, Schroon Lake, Cian Bresnahan, 20:17.

Second half: 3, Schroon Lake, Ethan Fariss (Andrew Pelkey), 21:45. 4, Schroon Lake, Cian Bresnahan, 15:42. 5, Schroon Lake, Cian Bresnahan, 11:47. 6, Johnsburg-Minerva, Gabe Freebern, 2:40.

Goalies-saves: Gabe Powers (J-M) 9, Keke Koenig (SL) 9.

Corner kicks: Johnsburg-Minerva 2, Schroon Lake 3.

Records: Johnsburg-Minerva (3-3, 3-7).

