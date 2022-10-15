ROUNDUP: QHS posts victory, plays for title on Sunday

Bayley Duffy’s first-half goal lifted Queensbury to a 1-0 win over Glens Falls on Saturday in a Foothills Council girls soccer game.

The victory raised the Spartans’ league record to 11-1 (13-2 overall). Queensbury hosts Amsterdam on Sunday at 3 p.m. and would take the league title with a victory.

Kayla Zehr assisted on the lone goal of Saturday’s game. Shea Canavan made one save for the shutout. Sarah Wolfstitch had eight saves for Glens Falls. Queensbury outshot Glens Falls 17-1.

LAKE GEORGE 3, HADLEY-LUZERNE 0: Alex Cavalier made nine saves for the shutout as the Warriors won the Adirondack League’s consolation game.

Tiffany Cornelius, Jillian Meader and Samantha Gorey scored goals for Lake George (11-4-1), which outshot the Eagles 23-15. Meader scored her first varsity goal.

Madison Lent made nine saves for H-L, which dropped to 9-4-2.

SALEM 3, NORTH WARREN 0: Goalie Isabella Garrison made three saves in a shutout effort as the Generals defeated the Cougars in a Saturday crossover.

Taryn Gillis scored twice and Sophia Keays once for the Generals. Keays and Sierra Phillips had assists. Both teams played with fewer than 11 players on the field.

Ruth Brior made eight save for North Warren and finished with 305 saves this season.

WHITEHALL 1, SALEM 0: Madison Gould scored on an assist by Jayden Hughes as the Railroaders won a Friday night game against the Generals.

Khloe Paddock made two saves to get the shutout. Isabella Garrison stopped 12 in goal for Salem.

MECHANICVILLE 1, SCHUYLERVILLE 0: Bella Raucci scored the only goal of the game as the Red Raiders edged the Black Horses in a non-leaguer.

Liv Horan made 12 saves for the shutout for Mechanicville (10-6). Taylor Barraclough stopped 13 shots for Schuylerville (13-3-1).

FIELD HOCKEY

SECTIONAL PAIRINGS: Foothills Council champion South Glens Falls earned the second seed in Class B and will host No. 3 Queensbury in a semifinal on Oct. 26 as seeds were announced for the Section II tournament. Burnt Hills got the top seed in Class B.

Hoosick Falls earned the top seed in Class C. Third-seeded Granville will host sixth-seeded Greenwich in a quarterfinal on Thursday. No. 5 Salem-Cambridge will visit No. 4 Schuylerville and No. 2 Johnstown will host No. 7 Corinth.

QUEENSBURY 4, GRANVILLE 0: Dani Hand scored three times and Gianna Marcantonio added a goal as the Spartans defeated Granville in a non-league game on Friday.

BOYS SOCCER

BROADALBIN-PERTH 3, AMSTERDAM 1: Alex Rogers, Landon Russom and Dean Smith scored goals at the Patriots ended the Foothills season at 6-9-1 in league play.