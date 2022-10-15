ROUNDUP: QHS girls post victory, play for title on Sunday

Bayley Duffy’s first-half goal lifted Queensbury to a 1-0 win over Glens Falls on Saturday in a Foothills Council girls soccer game.

The victory raised the Spartans’ league record to 11-1 (13-2 overall). Queensbury hosts Amsterdam on Sunday at 3 p.m. and would take the league title with a victory.

Kayla Zehr assisted on the lone goal of Saturday’s game. Shea Canavan made one save for the shutout. Sarah Wolfstitch had eight saves for Glens Falls. Queensbury outshot Glens Falls 17-1.

The Queensbury boys team also play Amsterdam on Sunday in a game that has been rescheduled to 3 p.m. The boys would also claim the Foothills title with a victory.

LAKE GEORGE 3, HADLEY-LUZERNE 0: Alex Cavalier made nine saves for the shutout as the Warriors won the Adirondack League’s consolation game.

Tiffany Cornelius, Jillian Meader and Samantha Gorey scored goals for Lake George (11-4-1), which outshot the Eagles 23-15. Meader scored her first varsity goal.

Madison Lent made nine saves for H-L, which dropped to 9-4-2.

SALEM 3, NORTH WARREN 0: Goalie Isabella Garrison made three saves in a shutout effort as the Generals defeated the Cougars in a Saturday crossover.

Taryn Gillis scored twice and Sophia Keays once for the Generals. Keays and Sierra Phillips had assists. Both teams played with fewer than 11 players on the field.

Ruth Brior made eight save for North Warren and finished with 305 saves this season.

WHITEHALL 1, SALEM 0: Madison Gould scored on an assist by Jayden Hughes as the Railroaders won a Friday night game against the Generals.

Khloe Paddock made two saves to get the shutout. Isabella Garrison stopped 12 in goal for Salem.

MECHANICVILLE 1, SCHUYLERVILLE 0: Bella Raucci scored the only goal of the game as the Red Raiders edged the Black Horses in a non-leaguer.

Liv Horan made 12 saves for the shutout for Mechanicville (10-6). Taylor Barraclough stopped 13 shots for Schuylerville (13-3-1).

BOYS SOCCER