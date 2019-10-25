{{featured_button_text}}

QUEENSBURY 4, TROY 0

(at Queensbury)

Class A Quarterfinal

Troy;0;0 — 0

Queensbury;0;4 — 4

First half: None.

Second half: 1, Queensbury, Sophia Keshmiri (Brigid Duffy), 45:15. 2, Queensbury, Christina Cummings (Izzy Dennison), 49:11. 3, Queensbury, Brigid Duffy (Christina Cummings), 69:53. 4, Queensbury, Izzy Dennison, 73:00.

Goalies-saves: Kaileigh Hunt (Q) 1, Maddie Rifenberrick (T) 13.

Corner kicks: Queensbury 8, Troy 1.

Records: Queensbury (13-0, 16-1).

Notes: The Queensbury defense played a solid game, limiting Troy to six total shots.

Up next: The No. 2-ranked Spartans meet Averill Park in the semifinals at Mechanicville on Monday (4:30 p.m.).

CAMBRIDGE 1, WATERFORD 0

(at Cambridge)

Class C Opening Round

Cambridge;1;0 — 1

Waterford;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, Cambridge, Vanessa Evans (Lilly Phillips).

Second half: None.

Records: Cambridge (12-4).

Up next: The fifth-seeded Indians travel to meet fourth-seeded Lake George on Tuesday in the quarterfinals.

BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 4, CANAJOHARIE 2

(at Bolton)

Class C Opening Round

Canajoharie;2;0 — 2

Bolton-Warrensburg;4;0 — 4

First half: 2, Bolton-Warrensburg, Hope Boland (Gabs Mowery), 13. 4, Bolton-Warrensburg, Leah Monroe (Gabs Mowery), 19. 5, Bolton-Warrensburg, Leah Monroe, 23. 6, Bolton-Warrensburg, Leah Monroe, 38.

Second half: None.

Goalies-saves: Jordan Barker (BW) 8.

Records: Bolton-Warrensburg (8-2, 13-4).

Up next: Bolton-Warrensburg travels to play No. 2 Voorheesville on Tuesday in the quarterfinals.

LAKE GEORGE 9, MAYFIELD 0

(at Lake George)

Class C Opening Round

Mayfield;0;0 — 0

Lake George;4;5 — 9

First half: 1, Lake George, Gabby Marchello (Rebecca Kohls), 3:47. 2, Lake George, Katie O'Donnell (Gabby Marchello), 7:58. 3, Lake George, Gabby Marchello (Kylie Mann), 24:44. 4, Lake George, Katie O'Donnell (Gabby Marchello), 27:21.

Second half: 5, Lake George, Gabby Marchello, 46:21. 6, Lake George, Stephanie Dickinson-Frevola (Brenna Metivier), 49:53. 7, Lake George, Gabby Marchello, 60:47. 8, Lake George, Alice Fox, 72:04. 9, Lake George, Lila Frazier (Brenna Metivier), 73:01.

Goalies-saves: Ava Pushor (LG) 7, Kat Knecht (May) 8.

Corner kicks: Lake George 3, Mayfield 2.

Records: Lake George (14-3), Mayfield (6-10-1).

Up next: Lake George moves on to host Cambridge in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

STILLWATER 9, GALWAY 0

(at Stillwater)

Class C Opening Round

Galway;0;0 — 0

Stillwater;6;3 — 9

First half: 1, Stillwater, Keelyn Peacock. 2, Stillwater, Teya Staie (Devon Wagner). 3, Stillwater, Keelyn Peacock. 4, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett. 5, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett (Teya Staie). 6, Stillwater, Teya Staie.

Second half: 7, Stillwater, Devon Wagner (Keelyn Peacock). 8, Stillwater, Keelyn Peacock. 9, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett.

Goalies-saves: Kiersten Conroy (Still) 7, Hannah French (Gal) 17.

Records: Stillwater (15-0-2).

Up next: The top-seeded Warriors will host Chatham in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

