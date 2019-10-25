QUEENSBURY 4, TROY 0
(at Queensbury)
Class A Quarterfinal
Troy;0;0 — 0
Queensbury;0;4 — 4
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Queensbury, Sophia Keshmiri (Brigid Duffy), 45:15. 2, Queensbury, Christina Cummings (Izzy Dennison), 49:11. 3, Queensbury, Brigid Duffy (Christina Cummings), 69:53. 4, Queensbury, Izzy Dennison, 73:00.
Goalies-saves: Kaileigh Hunt (Q) 1, Maddie Rifenberrick (T) 13.
Corner kicks: Queensbury 8, Troy 1.
Records: Queensbury (13-0, 16-1).
Notes: The Queensbury defense played a solid game, limiting Troy to six total shots.
Up next: The No. 2-ranked Spartans meet Averill Park in the semifinals at Mechanicville on Monday (4:30 p.m.).
CAMBRIDGE 1, WATERFORD 0
(at Cambridge)
Class C Opening Round
Cambridge;1;0 — 1
Waterford;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Cambridge, Vanessa Evans (Lilly Phillips).
Second half: None.
Records: Cambridge (12-4).
Up next: The fifth-seeded Indians travel to meet fourth-seeded Lake George on Tuesday in the quarterfinals.
BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 4, CANAJOHARIE 2
(at Bolton)
Class C Opening Round
Canajoharie;2;0 — 2
Bolton-Warrensburg;4;0 — 4
You have free articles remaining.
First half: 2, Bolton-Warrensburg, Hope Boland (Gabs Mowery), 13. 4, Bolton-Warrensburg, Leah Monroe (Gabs Mowery), 19. 5, Bolton-Warrensburg, Leah Monroe, 23. 6, Bolton-Warrensburg, Leah Monroe, 38.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Jordan Barker (BW) 8.
Records: Bolton-Warrensburg (8-2, 13-4).
Up next: Bolton-Warrensburg travels to play No. 2 Voorheesville on Tuesday in the quarterfinals.
LAKE GEORGE 9, MAYFIELD 0
(at Lake George)
Class C Opening Round
Mayfield;0;0 — 0
Lake George;4;5 — 9
First half: 1, Lake George, Gabby Marchello (Rebecca Kohls), 3:47. 2, Lake George, Katie O'Donnell (Gabby Marchello), 7:58. 3, Lake George, Gabby Marchello (Kylie Mann), 24:44. 4, Lake George, Katie O'Donnell (Gabby Marchello), 27:21.
Second half: 5, Lake George, Gabby Marchello, 46:21. 6, Lake George, Stephanie Dickinson-Frevola (Brenna Metivier), 49:53. 7, Lake George, Gabby Marchello, 60:47. 8, Lake George, Alice Fox, 72:04. 9, Lake George, Lila Frazier (Brenna Metivier), 73:01.
Goalies-saves: Ava Pushor (LG) 7, Kat Knecht (May) 8.
Corner kicks: Lake George 3, Mayfield 2.
Records: Lake George (14-3), Mayfield (6-10-1).
Up next: Lake George moves on to host Cambridge in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.
STILLWATER 9, GALWAY 0
(at Stillwater)
Class C Opening Round
Galway;0;0 — 0
Stillwater;6;3 — 9
First half: 1, Stillwater, Keelyn Peacock. 2, Stillwater, Teya Staie (Devon Wagner). 3, Stillwater, Keelyn Peacock. 4, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett. 5, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett (Teya Staie). 6, Stillwater, Teya Staie.
Second half: 7, Stillwater, Devon Wagner (Keelyn Peacock). 8, Stillwater, Keelyn Peacock. 9, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett.
Goalies-saves: Kiersten Conroy (Still) 7, Hannah French (Gal) 17.
Records: Stillwater (15-0-2).
Up next: The top-seeded Warriors will host Chatham in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.