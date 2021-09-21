ROUNDUP: QHS blanks South High, improves to 4-1 in Foothills

QUEENSBURY 3, SOUTH HIGH 0
(at Queensbury)
League: Foothills Council
South High;0;0 — 0
Queensbury;2;1 — 3
First half: 1, Queensbury, Jude Jordi-Donnelly, 12:22. 2, Queensbury, Gavin Kelly, 13:18.
Second half: 3, Queensbury, Ian Rathbun, 67:03.
Goalies-saves: Sean Seeley (Q) 5, Nolan Kurtz (SGF) 5.
Corner kicks: Queensbury 2, South High 3.
Records: Queensbury (4-1, 4-3), South High (3-2, 3-3).
Notes: Queensbury and South High met Tuesday in a pivotal Foothills North match up. The Spartans got on the board in the 12th minute when Jude Jordi-Donnelly picked up a loose ball that was bouncing around after a corner kick and knocked it in the net. A little more than a minute later, Gavin Kelly beat two South high defenders on a run from midfield and beat the South High keeper with a far-post shot. South High got the wind in the second half and pinned the Spartans in their half of the field for the early part of the second half, but couldn't score. Queensbury got its third goal when Ian Rathbun made a great individual effort, beating several South high defenders and blasted it home in the 66th minute. The Spartans got outstanding games from Jordi-Donnelly and the back four, as well as Kelly and Rathbun in the midfield. South High got good play from Gavin Parker, Xander Novak and Nate Marx.
SCHUYLERVILLE 2,
GLENS FALLS 1
(at Morse Athletic Complex)
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville;0;2 — 2
Glens Falls;1;0 — 1
First half: 1, Glens Falls, Jack Motsiff.
Second half: 2, Schuylerville, Sam Tyler. 3, Schuylerville, Liam Armstrong.
Goalies-saves: Ayden Grieve (GF) 6, Griffin Brophy (Schy) 5.
Corner kicks: Glens Falls 1, Schuylerville 8.
Records: Glens Falls (0-5, 2-5), Schuylerville (3-2, 4-3).
Notes: The Indians scored first on a half-field free kick by Jack Motsiff that lofted over the goalkeeper's head and into the net. Schuylerville came back in the second half on goals from Sam Tyler and Liam Armstrong, both of whom assisted the other on their goals. Ayden Grieve had an outstanding game for Glens Falls, while Balasai Witt kept the Black Horses in the game, holding down the back line.
BROADALBIN-PERTH 5, SCOTIA 1
(at Broadalbin-Perth High School)
League: Foothills Council
Scotia;0;1 — 1
Broadalbin-Perth;2;3 — 5
First half: 1, Broadalbin-Perth, Sam Rogers, 29:49. 2, Broadalbin-Perth, Nick Bianco, 37:28.
Second half: 3, Broadalbin-Perth, Sam Rogers (Antonio D'aniello), 40:35. 4, Broadalbin-Perth, Sam Rogers (Antonio D'aniello), 46:05. 5, Scotia, Xavier DeLuca (Liam Chase), 62:16. 6, Broadalbin-Perth, Nick Bianco, 70:24.
Goalies-saves: Zach Place (Sco) 7, Ian Schwartz (B-P) 5.
Corner kicks: Scotia 0, Broadalbin-Perth 5.
Records: Scotia (3-2).
GREENWICH 1, CAMBRIDGE 0
(at Cambridge)
League: Wasaren League
Greenwich;1;0 — 1
Cambridge;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Greenwich, Declan Kelleher (Joshua Poovey), 25.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Owen Keech (Gre) 2, Justin Hamilton (Cam) 9.
Corner kicks: Greenwich 3, Cambridge 1.
Records: Cambridge (0-5-0, 0-5-0), Greenwich (5-1-0, 5-3-0).
Notes: Late in the first half, Joshua Poovey found Declan Kelleher for the first and only goal of the game.