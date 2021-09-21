ROUNDUP: QHS blanks South High, improves to 4-1 in Foothills

QUEENSBURY 3, SOUTH HIGH 0

Notes: Queensbury and South High met Tuesday in a pivotal Foothills North match up. The Spartans got on the board in the 12th minute when Jude Jordi-Donnelly picked up a loose ball that was bouncing around after a corner kick and knocked it in the net. A little more than a minute later, Gavin Kelly beat two South high defenders on a run from midfield and beat the South High keeper with a far-post shot. South High got the wind in the second half and pinned the Spartans in their half of the field for the early part of the second half, but couldn't score. Queensbury got its third goal when Ian Rathbun made a great individual effort, beating several South high defenders and blasted it home in the 66th minute. The Spartans got outstanding games from Jordi-Donnelly and the back four, as well as Kelly and Rathbun in the midfield. South High got good play from Gavin Parker, Xander Novak and Nate Marx.