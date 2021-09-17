ROUNDUP: QHS beats Bulldogs, stays unbeaten

QUEENSBURY 4, SOUTH HIGH 0

Notes: Brigid Duffy led the way for Queensbury with a goal and two assists. Julia Keshmiri added a goal and an assist. Meredith Montgomery and Mia Keshmiri rounded out the scoring with a goal a piece and Bayley Duffy had an assist. Emma Lemery had the clean sheet with 2 penalty kick saves. Queensbury improves to 2-0-1 in Foothills play.