ROUNDUP: QHS beats Bulldogs, stays unbeaten

QUEENSBURY 4, SOUTH HIGH 0
(at Queensbury)
League: Foothills Council
South Glens Falls;0;0 — 0
Queensbury;2;2 — 4
First half: 1, Queensbury, Brigid Duffy (Julia Keshmiri), 29:00. 2, Queensbury, Julia Keshmiri (Bayley Duffy), 44:00.
Second half: 3, Queensbury, Meredith Montgomery (Brigid Duffy), 57:00. 4, Queensbury, Mia Keshmiri (Brigid Duffy), 60:00.
Goalies-saves: Emma Lemery (Q) 6, Elena Kennedy (SGF) 8.
Corner kicks: Queensbury 5, South Glens Falls 1.
Records: Queensbury (2-0-1, 3-1-1), South Glens Falls (1-2, 1-4).
Notes: Brigid Duffy led the way for Queensbury with a goal and two assists. Julia Keshmiri added a goal and an assist. Meredith Montgomery and Mia Keshmiri rounded out the scoring with a goal a piece and Bayley Duffy had an assist. Emma Lemery had the clean sheet with 2 penalty kick saves. Queensbury improves to 2-0-1 in Foothills play.
SCHUYLERVILLE 5, GLENS FALLS 0
(at Morse Fields)
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville;4;1 — 5
Glens Falls;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Schuyerville, Macey Koval (Riley Keefer). 2, Schuylerville, Alayna Wian (Macey Koval). 3, Schuylerville, Macey Koval (Victoria Piteri). 4, Schuylerville, Sarah McMahon (Victoria Piteri).
Second half: 5, Schuylerville, Anika Buff (Alayna Wian).
Goalies-saves: Claire Pelletier-Hoblock (Schy) 5, Robin Gorton (GF) 14.
Corner kicks: Schuyerville 8, Glens Falls 3.
Records: Schuylerville (4-0, 5-0).
BROADALBIN-PERTH 2, SCOTIA 2, OT
(at Broadalbin-Perth)
League: Foothills Council
Scotia;1;1;0;0 — 2
Broadalbin-Perth;2;0;0;0 — 2
First half: 1, Broadalbin-Perth, Brooke Bush, 33:30. 2, Scotia, Lucy Crouse (Lily Dempsey), 23:25. 3, Broadalbin-Perth, Mianna Barboza, 7:30.
Second half: 4, Scotia, Rylee O'Connor, 1:27.
Goalies-saves: Mairead Marsden (B-P) 6, Kortney Clark (Sco) 11.
Corner kicks: Scotia 2, Broadalbin-Perth 4.
Records: Broadalbin-Perth (4-0-1, 5-0-2), Scotia (2-0-2, 2-1-2).
TICONDEROGA 1, WHITEHALL 0
(at Ticonderoga)
League: Non-league
Whitehall;0;0 — 0
Ticonderoga;0;1 — 1
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Ticonderoga, Jaelyn Whitford (Maddy Hubbard), 10:10.
Goalies-saves: Dory Gosselin (White) 9, Lizzie Rich (Ti) 8.
Corner kicks: Whitehall 2, Ticonderoga 1.
JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 4, WELLS 0
(at Wells)
League: Northern Soccer League
Johnsburg Min.;3;1 — 4
Wells;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, J-M, Cassie Dunbar, 29:00. 2, J-M, Hannah McNally (Avery Bayse), 34:00. 3, J-M, Cassie Dunbar (Corbin Degroat), 39:40.
Second half: 4, J-M, Avery Bayse, 39:00.
Goalies-saves: Charlize Bernard (J-M) 8, Bridgett Allen (Wells) 7.
Corner kicks: Johnsburg-Minerva 8, Wells 4.
Records: Johnsburg Minerva (3-1, 3-2).
SCHROON LAKE-NEWCOMB 1,
CROWN POINT 1, OT
(at Schroon Lake)
League: Northern Soccer League
Schroon Lk.-Newcomb;0;1 — 1
Crown Point;0;1 — 1
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Schroon-Newcomb, Dakotah Cutting (Saige Shaughnessy), 29:34. 2, CP, Makenna Munson (Sierra Harris), 8:26.
Goalies-saves: Brittany Mieras (SLN) 4, Alyssa Arnold (SLN) 8, Catherine Harmon (CP) 30.
Corner kicks: Schroon Lk.-Newcomb 2, Crown Point 6.
KEENE 3, INDIAN/LONG LAKE 1
(at Long Lake)
League: Northern Soccer League
Keene;2;1 — 3
Indian/Long Lake;0;1 — 1
First half: 1, Keene, Haylie Buysse (Dia Morrelli), 9:10. 2, Keene, Sarah Tansey (Avry LaVallee), 20:00.
Second half: 3, Keene, Haylie Buysse, 9:50. 4, IL-LL, Ravyn Sotomayor, 37:00.
Goalies-saves: Marilla Liddle (IL-LL) 7, Vivian Smith (Keene) 1.
Corner kicks: Keene 2, IL-LL 3.
BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 2, SALEM 0
(at Salem, Thursday)
League: Adirondack League
Bolton-Warrensburg;2;0 — 2
Salem;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Bolton-Warrensburg, Skyler Scott (Kara Bacon), 2903. 2, Bolton-Warrensburg, Ila Hubert, 2437.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Hope Sherman (B-W) 2, Katy Sweenor (Sal) 7.
Corner kicks: Bolton-Warrensburg 2, Salem 2.
STILLWATER 3, TAMARAC 1, OT
(at Stillwater, Thursday)
League: Wasaren League
Tamarac;1;0 — 1
Stillwater;0;1;2;0 — 3
First half: 1, Tamarac, Abby Buckley, 13:00.
Second half: 2, Stillwater, Katelyn Koval (Bella Estill), 44:04.
First Overtime: 3, Stillwater, Kylie Peacock (Elliott Patenaude), 87:15. 4, Stillwater, Bella Estill, 88:14.
Goalies-saves: Miranda Price (Still) 12, Ragan Retell (Tam) 7.