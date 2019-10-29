{{featured_button_text}}

STILLWATER 7, CHATHAM 1

(at Stillwater)

Class C Quarterfinal

Chatham 0 1 — 1

Stillwater 5 2 — 7

First half: 1, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett. 2, Stillwater, Devon Wagner (Brooke Pickett). 3, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett (Keelyn Peacock). 4, Stillwater, Paige Brinsko. 5, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett (Keelyn Peacock).

Second half: 6, Stillwater, Teya Staie (Brooke Pickett). 7, Chatham, Caroline Paolucci. 8, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett.

Goalies-saves: Kiersten Conroy (S) 6, Haley Pulver (C) 4.

NEW LEBANON 3,

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 1

(at New Lebanon, Monday)

Class D Quarterfinal

Spa Catholic 1 0 — 0

New Lebanon 1 2 — 3

First half: 1, New Lebanon, Sydney Smith, 27. 2, Spa Catholic, Lauren Maher (Ella Blanchard), 36.

Second half: 3, New Lebanon, Sydney Smith, 75. 4, New Lebanon, own goal, 79.

Goalies-saves: Emily Wenke (SC) 15, Briana Shuhart (NL) 6.

