STILLWATER 7, CHATHAM 1
(at Stillwater)
Class C Quarterfinal
Chatham 0 1 — 1
Stillwater 5 2 — 7
First half: 1, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett. 2, Stillwater, Devon Wagner (Brooke Pickett). 3, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett (Keelyn Peacock). 4, Stillwater, Paige Brinsko. 5, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett (Keelyn Peacock).
Second half: 6, Stillwater, Teya Staie (Brooke Pickett). 7, Chatham, Caroline Paolucci. 8, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett.
Goalies-saves: Kiersten Conroy (S) 6, Haley Pulver (C) 4.
NEW LEBANON 3,
SARATOGA CATHOLIC 1
(at New Lebanon, Monday)
Class D Quarterfinal
Spa Catholic 1 0 — 0
New Lebanon 1 2 — 3
First half: 1, New Lebanon, Sydney Smith, 27. 2, Spa Catholic, Lauren Maher (Ella Blanchard), 36.
Second half: 3, New Lebanon, Sydney Smith, 75. 4, New Lebanon, own goal, 79.
Goalies-saves: Emily Wenke (SC) 15, Briana Shuhart (NL) 6.
