CAMBRIDGE 1, MAPLE HILL 0

(at Maple Hill)

League: Non-league

Cambridge 0 1 — 1

Maple Hill 0 0 — 0

First half: None.

Second half: 1, Cambridge, Lilly Phillips (Vanessa Evans).

Records: Cambridge (7-2, 10-4).

FORT ANN 3, JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 0

(at Johnsburg)

League: Non-league

Fort Ann 2 1 — 3

Johnsburg-Minerva 0 0 — 0

First half: 1, Fort Ann, Sarah Paige (Taylor VanNess), 4:46. 2, Fort Ann, Sarah Paige, 31:02.

Second half: 3, Fort Ann, Riley Echeandia (Sarah Paige), 37:33.

Goalies-saves: Charlize Bernard (J-M) 5, Faith Lehoisky (FA) 1.

Corner kicks: Johnsburg-Minerva 1, Fort Ann 3.

Records: Johnsburg-Minerva (7-3-1, 8-5-1), Fort Ann (7-2-1, 11-2-1).

LAKE GEORGE 11, GRANVILLE 0

(at Granville)

League: Adirondack League

Lake George 6 5 — 11

Granville 0 0 — 0

First half: 1, Lake George, Gabby Marchello (Rebecca Kohls), 4:22. 2, Lake George, Rebecca Kohls (Stephanie Dickinson-Frevola), 5:25. 3, Lake George, Gabby Marchello (Rebecca Kohls), 13:00. 4, Lake George, Rebecca Kohls (Katie O’Donnell), 20:38. 5, Lake George, Katie O’Donnell (Rebecca Kohls), 22:38. 6, Lake George, Gabby Marchello (Stephanie Dickinson-Frevola), 37:30.

Second half: 7, Lake George, Katie O’Donnell (Rebecca Kohls), 43:20. 8, Lake George, Katie O’Donnell (Stephanie Dickinson-Frevola), 48:07. 9, Lake George, Rebecca Kohls (Katie O’Donnell), 61:30. 10, Lake George, Stephanie Dickinson-Frevola (Madeline Gorey), 64:00. 11, Lake George, Jenna Matthews (Katie O’Donnell), 78:00.

Goalies-saves: Ava Pushor (LG) 2, Taylor Amaral (Gra) 8, Sophia Russo (Gra) 5.

Corner kicks: Lake George 6, Granville 2.

Records: Granville (0-10, 0-10), Lake George (10-0, 11-3).

BROADALBIN-PERTH 3,

GLENS FALLS 0

(at Morse Athletic Complex)

League: Foothills Council

Broadalbin-Perth 1 2 — 3

Glens Falls 0 0 — 0

First half: 1, Broadalbin-Perth, Brooke Bush (Lauralie Grainer), 18:36.

Second half: 2, Broadalbin-Perth, Brooke Bush (Emma Morey), 70:42. 3, Broadalbin-Perth, Alayna Preston (Emma Morey), 71:01.

Goalies-saves: Caitlyn Palmeteer (B-P) 3, Robin Gorton (GF) 16.

Corner kicks: Glens Falls 0, Broadalbin-Perth 10.

Records: Glens Falls (1-10-1, 1-11-1).

