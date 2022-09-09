ROUNDUP: Paige's OT goal leads Cards; G.F., South High win

Jackson Paige scored at the 7:10 mark of overtime as Fort Ann beat North Warren 2-1 in Adirondack League boys soccer on Friday at North Warren.

Alejandro Stowhas assisted on the game-winning goal.

Tyler Winchell scored a first-half goal for the Cardinals off Riley Barnes' corner kick. James Conway tied it for the Cougars off Coleman Swartz's assist at 32:13.

BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 3, HARTFORD 1: AJ Moore and Dante Corriveau scored second-half goals as B-W rallied back to beat the Tanagers.

Hartford's Michael Jones scored 36 seconds into the game. Corriveau tied it up late in the half, converting a loose ball. Moore scored on a free kick at 47:20 and Corriveau later added an insurance goal.

Keith Sonley made four saves for B-W in victory.

GLENS FALLS 3, B-P 1: Nate Di Fiore scored twice as Glens Falls won a road game at Broadalbin-Perth.

Jack Holland scored first for the Patriots, but Tim Motsiff tied it up and then Di Fiore put in a rebound off the cross bar to put Glens Falls on top. The Indians improved to 4-1-0 overall.

SOUTH HIGH 6, GLOVERSVILLE 0: Josh Delancy scored three goals as the Bulldogs opened their Foothills Council season with a victory over Gloversville.

Landon Becker, Frank DeCrescenzo, James Thompson and Delancy scored goals within a span of 19 minutes in the first half. Delancy finished off his hat trick in the second half.

Nate Marx and Charlie Bammert recorded two assists each. Grady Bammert and Zach Lapointe shared the shutout in goal.

QUEENSBURY 3, SCOTIA 3 (OT): Scotia overcame a 3-1 deficit at halftime as the Tartans and Spartans split a Foothills game. Kofi Jack scored twice in the second half to complete a hat trick.

Ian Rathbun got the hat trick for Queensbury. Gavin Kelly contributed two assists. Jake Afsar-Keshmiri made 10 saves for QHS.

SCHUYLERVILLE 8, JOHNSTOWN 0: Alex Renner and Corey Cottrel both scored twice as the Black Horses rolled to victory.

Willem Foster, Sam Tyler, Chris Jones and Connor Battle also scored goals. Schuylerville outshot the Bills 7-2 in the road win.

AMSTERDAM 4, HUDSON FALLS 0: Conner Meca scored two goals as the Rams won on their home field.

Nate Covey and Moises Morales also scored goals.

LAKE GEORGE 6, GRANVILLE 0: The Warriors scored four times in the second half to put away a win over the Golden Horde.

Jack Sullivan scored twice for the victors. Jack Clark, Nick Haverly, Chris Henry and Haider Tariq also scored. Granville goalkeeper Matt Vladyka finished with 24 saves in an outstanding effort.

GREENWICH 6, ARGYLE 2: Jackson Fortier scored twice as the Witches beat Argyle.

Joshua Poovey, Declan Kelleher, Amani Raphael and Blake Demianenko also scored for Greenwich. Joshua Poovey had two assists. Conner Buck and Victor Aguero scored for the Scots.

GALWAY 3, CORINTH 1: Sean Ward booted in a pass from Logan West to put Corinth up 1-0 in the second half, but Galway came back to score three times.

Casey Clarke scored twice for the Eagles and Joe DeVellis once. Galway outshot the Tomahawks 14-6.

BERNE-KNOX 8, SPA CATHOLIC 0: Zack Schwenk scored four times as Berne-Knox dominated the Saints.

Saratoga Catholic goalkeeper Jason Pescetti made 12 saves.