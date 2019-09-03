STILLWATER 4, COLONIE 0
(at Stillwater)
League: Non-league
Colonie 0 0 — 0
Stillwater 2 2 — 4
First half: 1, Stillwater, Keelyn Peacock, 4:16. 2, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett (Keelyn Peacock), 10:14.
Second half: 3, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett (Keelyn Peacock), 58:00. 4, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett, 74:24.
Goalies-saves: Kiersten Conroy (Still) 6, Emma York (Col) 3.
FORT ANN 4, TICONDEROGA 0
(at Fort Ann)
League: Non-league
Ticonderoga 0 0 — 0
Fort Ann 2 2 — 4
First half: 1, Fort Ann, Sarah Paige (Natalie Cody), 34:00. 2, Fort Ann, Sarah Paige, 14:00.
Second half: 3, Fort Ann, Maddy Freebern (Sarah Paige), 33:00. 4, Fort Ann, Sarah Piage (Cherokie Steves), 11:00.
Goalies-saves: Faith Lehoisky (FA) 3, Lizzie Rich (Ti) 15.
Corner kicks: Ticonderoga 0, Fort Ann 5.
Records: Fort Ann (1-0), Ticonderoga (0-1).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.