{{featured_button_text}}

STILLWATER 4, COLONIE 0

(at Stillwater)

League: Non-league

Colonie 0 0 — 0

Stillwater 2 2 — 4

First half: 1, Stillwater, Keelyn Peacock, 4:16. 2, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett (Keelyn Peacock), 10:14.

Second half: 3, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett (Keelyn Peacock), 58:00. 4, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett, 74:24.

Goalies-saves: Kiersten Conroy (Still) 6, Emma York (Col) 3.

FORT ANN 4, TICONDEROGA 0

(at Fort Ann)

League: Non-league

Ticonderoga 0 0 — 0

Fort Ann 2 2 — 4

First half: 1, Fort Ann, Sarah Paige (Natalie Cody), 34:00. 2, Fort Ann, Sarah Paige, 14:00.

Second half: 3, Fort Ann, Maddy Freebern (Sarah Paige), 33:00. 4, Fort Ann, Sarah Piage (Cherokie Steves), 11:00.

Goalies-saves: Faith Lehoisky (FA) 3, Lizzie Rich (Ti) 15.

Corner kicks: Ticonderoga 0, Fort Ann 5.

Records: Fort Ann (1-0), Ticonderoga (0-1).

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments