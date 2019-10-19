{{featured_button_text}}

FORT ANN 6, SALEM 2

(at Fort Ann)

League: Adirondack crossover

Salem 2 0 — 2

Fort Ann 2 4 — 6

First half: 1, Fort Ann, Sarah Paige (Libby Cody), 33:00. 2, Fort Ann, Sarah Paige (Marissa Lunt), 29:00. 3, Salem, Bryana Vigil (PK), 15:00. 4, Salem, Bryana Vigil (PK), 4:00.

Second half: 5, Fort Ann, Sarah Paige (Libby Cody), 33:00. 6, Fort Ann, Sarah Paige (Natalie Cody), 30:00. 7, Fort Ann, Faith Lehoisky (PK), 25:00. 8, Fort Ann, Riley Echeandia (Becky Ostrander), 4:00.

Goalies-saves: Faith Lehoisky (FA) 8, Kathryn Sweenor (Sal) 12.

Corner kicks: Salem 5, Fort Ann 5.

Records: Fort Ann (12-3-1), Salem (6-7).

Notes: Sarah Paige’s four goals brought her career total to 172.

HADLEY-LUZERNE 3,

SARATOGA CATHOLIC 1

(at Hadley-Luzerne)

League: Non-league

Saratoga Catholic 1 0 — 1

Hadley-Luzerne 3 0 — 3

First half: 1, Saratoga Catholic, Lauren Maher, 32:15. 2, Hadley-Luzerne, Hannah Johnson (Alyssa Starzec), 29:18. 3, Hadley-Luzerne, Carolina Lott-Diamond, 14:23. 4, Hadley-Luzerne, Tori Granger (Madison Lent), 11:16.

Second half: None.

Goalies-saves: Shannon Price (H-L) 12, Emily Wenke (SCC) 9.

Corner kicks: Hadley-Luzerne 4, Saratoga Catholic 3.

Records: Hadley Luzerne (7-8-0).

Notes: Saratoga Catholic went on the board first on a goal by Lauren Maher. Hadley-Luzerne then followed with three straight goals. In the second half, Shannon Price stopped a penalty kick by Lauren Maher which would have brought Saratoga Catholic within 1 goal. She made 12 saves on the day.

BOQUET VALLEY 4,

TICONDEROGA 2, 2OTs

(at Ticonderoga)

League: Northern Soccer League

Boquet Valley 1 1 0 2 — 4

Ticonderoga 1 1 0 0 — 2

First half: 1, Boquet Valley, Analise Burdo (Leanna Costin), 3:29. 2, Ticonderoga, Anna Whitman, 7:47.

Second half: 3, Ticonderoga, Jade Charboneau (Kennedy Davis), 15:07. 4, Boquet Valley, Analise Burdo, 34:32.

Second Overtime: 5, Boquet Valley, Annette Stephens, 5:18. 6, Boquet Valley, Sydney Bisselle, 7:33.

Goalies-saves: Abby Monty (BV) 2, Olivia Hart (BV) 4, Lizzie Rich (Ti) 23.

Corner kicks: Boquet Valley 9, Ticonderoga 1.

