INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 3,
SCHROON LAKE 2

(at Long Lake)

League: Northern Soccer League

Schroon Lake;1;1 — 2

Indian/Long Lake;1;2 — 3

First half: 1, Schroon Lake, Malena, Gereau (Victoria Buell), 5:13. 2, IL-LL, Kristina Oliver, 23.52.

Second half: 3, Schroon Lake, Kaylie Haden Lalsog (Malena Gereau), 8:20. 4, IL-LL, Angelina Oliver, 10:02. 5, IL-LL, Kristina Oliver, 15:33.

Goalies-saves: Alex Campbell (IL-LL) 16, Emma Hanerman (SL) 9.

Corner kicks: Indian Lake-Long Lake 2, Schroon Lake 6.

SETON 3, TICONDEROGA 0

(at Plattsburgh)

League: Northern Soccer League

Ticonderoga;0;0 — 0

Seton Catholic;1;2 — 3

First half: 1, Seton, Haley Murnane (Gillian Boule), 26:20.

Second half: 2, Seton, Madyson Whalen (Haley Murnane), 18:10. 3, Seton, Haley Murnane (Gillian Boule), 33:56.

Goalies-saves: Lizzie Rich (Ti) 14, Kennedy Spriggs (Seton) 8.

SOUTH GLENS FALLS 2,
JOHNSTOWN 0, 2OT

(at South High, Thursday)

League: Foothills Council

Johnstown;0;0;0;0 — 0

South Glens Falls;0;0;2;0 — 2

First half: None.

Second half: None.

First Overtime: 1, South Glens Falls, Holly Page, 8:00. 2, South Glens Falls, Zoe Lanfear, 7:00.

Goalies-saves: Molly Rafferty (SGF) 2, Deme Kellogg (SGF) 3, Hope Buboltz (Jnt) 17.

Corner kicks: South Glens Falls 6, Johnstown 0.

Records: South Glens Falls (2-1, 2-3), Johnstown (0-3, 0-3-2).

Notes: Holly Page and Zoe Lanfear scored goals one-minute apart in the first overtime as the Bulldogs beat Johnstown.

