INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 3,
SCHROON LAKE 2
(at Long Lake)
League: Northern Soccer League
Schroon Lake;1;1 — 2
Indian/Long Lake;1;2 — 3
First half: 1, Schroon Lake, Malena, Gereau (Victoria Buell), 5:13. 2, IL-LL, Kristina Oliver, 23.52.
Second half: 3, Schroon Lake, Kaylie Haden Lalsog (Malena Gereau), 8:20. 4, IL-LL, Angelina Oliver, 10:02. 5, IL-LL, Kristina Oliver, 15:33.
Goalies-saves: Alex Campbell (IL-LL) 16, Emma Hanerman (SL) 9.
Corner kicks: Indian Lake-Long Lake 2, Schroon Lake 6.
SETON 3, TICONDEROGA 0
(at Plattsburgh)
League: Northern Soccer League
Ticonderoga;0;0 — 0
Seton Catholic;1;2 — 3
First half: 1, Seton, Haley Murnane (Gillian Boule), 26:20.
You have free articles remaining.
Second half: 2, Seton, Madyson Whalen (Haley Murnane), 18:10. 3, Seton, Haley Murnane (Gillian Boule), 33:56.
Goalies-saves: Lizzie Rich (Ti) 14, Kennedy Spriggs (Seton) 8.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 2,
JOHNSTOWN 0, 2OT
(at South High, Thursday)
League: Foothills Council
Johnstown;0;0;0;0 — 0
South Glens Falls;0;0;2;0 — 2
First half: None.
Second half: None.
First Overtime: 1, South Glens Falls, Holly Page, 8:00. 2, South Glens Falls, Zoe Lanfear, 7:00.
Goalies-saves: Molly Rafferty (SGF) 2, Deme Kellogg (SGF) 3, Hope Buboltz (Jnt) 17.
Corner kicks: South Glens Falls 6, Johnstown 0.
Records: South Glens Falls (2-1, 2-3), Johnstown (0-3, 0-3-2).
Notes: Holly Page and Zoe Lanfear scored goals one-minute apart in the first overtime as the Bulldogs beat Johnstown.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.