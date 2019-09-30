{{featured_button_text}}

INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 4,

CROWN POINT 0

(at Indian Lake)

League: Northern Soccer League

Crown Point 0 0 — 0

Indian/Long Lake 3 1 — 4

First half: 1, IL-LL, Angelina Oliver (Kristina Oliver), 16:01. 2, IL-LL, Shelby Benton (Anna Penrose), 28:28. 3, IL-LL, Alexis Jackson, 31:35. 4, IL-LL, Anna Strader (Angelina Oliver), 18:11.

Second half: None.

Goalies-saves: Alex Campbell (IL-LL) 8, Eleanor Harmon (Crown Point) 14.

Corner kicks: IL-LL 2, Crown Point 6.

CAMBRIDGE 11, SPA CATHOLIC 0

(at Cambridge)

League: Wasaren League

Cambridge 8 3 — 11

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Spa Catholic 0 0 — 0

First half: 1, Cambridge, Lilly Phillips. 2, Cambridge, Vanessa Evans. 3, Cambridge, Ruth Nolan. 4, Cambridge, Sophie Phillips. 5, Cambridge, Bailey Webster. 6, Cambridge, Hannah Anuszeski. 7, Cambridge, Anna Headwell. 8, Cambridge, Lexci Woodworth.

Second half: 9, Cambridge, Lexci Woodworth. 10, Cambridge, Coral Erikson. 11, Cambridge, Sydney Benson.

Notes: Cambridge dominated early and was able to spread the ball around. Vanessa Evans distributed the ball well and picked up three assists.

MECHANICVILLE 3, GREENWICH 0

(at Greenwich)

League: Wasaren League

Mechanicville 1 2 — 3

Greenwich 0 0 — 0

First half: 1, Mechanicville, Ryleigh Hopeck.

Second half: 2, Mechanicville, Brynn Murphy. 3, Mechanicville, Jada Brown (Ryleigh Hopeck).

Goalies-saves: Savannah Bowie (Mech) 4, Ryan Skiff (Gre) 7, Katie Larmon (Gre) 5.

Corner kicks: Mechanicville 5, Greenwich 0.

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments