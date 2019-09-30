INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 4,
CROWN POINT 0
(at Indian Lake)
League: Northern Soccer League
Crown Point 0 0 — 0
Indian/Long Lake 3 1 — 4
First half: 1, IL-LL, Angelina Oliver (Kristina Oliver), 16:01. 2, IL-LL, Shelby Benton (Anna Penrose), 28:28. 3, IL-LL, Alexis Jackson, 31:35. 4, IL-LL, Anna Strader (Angelina Oliver), 18:11.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Alex Campbell (IL-LL) 8, Eleanor Harmon (Crown Point) 14.
Corner kicks: IL-LL 2, Crown Point 6.
CAMBRIDGE 11, SPA CATHOLIC 0
(at Cambridge)
League: Wasaren League
Cambridge 8 3 — 11
You have free articles remaining.
Spa Catholic 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Cambridge, Lilly Phillips. 2, Cambridge, Vanessa Evans. 3, Cambridge, Ruth Nolan. 4, Cambridge, Sophie Phillips. 5, Cambridge, Bailey Webster. 6, Cambridge, Hannah Anuszeski. 7, Cambridge, Anna Headwell. 8, Cambridge, Lexci Woodworth.
Second half: 9, Cambridge, Lexci Woodworth. 10, Cambridge, Coral Erikson. 11, Cambridge, Sydney Benson.
Notes: Cambridge dominated early and was able to spread the ball around. Vanessa Evans distributed the ball well and picked up three assists.
MECHANICVILLE 3, GREENWICH 0
(at Greenwich)
League: Wasaren League
Mechanicville 1 2 — 3
Greenwich 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Mechanicville, Ryleigh Hopeck.
Second half: 2, Mechanicville, Brynn Murphy. 3, Mechanicville, Jada Brown (Ryleigh Hopeck).
Goalies-saves: Savannah Bowie (Mech) 4, Ryan Skiff (Gre) 7, Katie Larmon (Gre) 5.
Corner kicks: Mechanicville 5, Greenwich 0.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.