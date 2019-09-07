{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE GEORGE 7, ST. LAWRENCE 3

(at St. Lawrence)

League: Non-league

Lake George;5;2 — 7

St. Lawrence;1;2 — 3

First half: 1, Lake George, Rebecca Kohls (Katie O'Donnell), 3:01. 2, Lake George, Gabby Marchello (Katie O'Donnell), 4:51. 3, Lake George, Katie O'Donnell (Rebecca Kohls), 9:29. 4, Lake George, Katie O'Donnell (Rebecca Kohls), 13:07. 5, Lake George, Katie O'Donnell (Kylie Mann), 19:00. 6, St. Lawrence, Mackenzie Moreau (Marissa McLean), 24:49.

Second half: 7, St. Lawrence, Marissa McLean, 43:04. 8, Lake George, Kylie Mann (Katie), 49:01. 9, Lake George, Katie O'Donnell (Kylie Mann), 51:58. 10, St. Lawrence, Marissa McLean, 79:00.

Goalies-saves: Ava Pushor (LG) 4, Brooke Rubado (SL) 10.

Corner kicks: Lake George 6, St. Lawrence 0.

Records: Lake George (1-1).

STILLWATER 5, BUFFALO NARDIN 1

(at Stillwater)

Hall of Fame Tournament

Buffalo Nardin;0;1 — 1

Stillwater;2;3 — 5

First half: 1, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett (Keelyn Peacock), 35:01. 2, Stillwater, Devon Wagner (Keelyn Peacock), 37:44.

Second half: 3, Buffalo Nardin, Mia Denehaese, 43:27. 4, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett (Khali Lux), 55:40. 5, Stillwater, Teya Staie (Brooke Pickett), 60:26. 6, Stillwater, Keelyn Peacock, 74:50.

Goalies-saves: Kiersten Conroy (Still) 12, Reilly Lenahan (Nardin) 3.

LITTLE FALLS 4, CAMBRIDGE 2

(at Niskayuna Town Park)

League: Non-league

Little Falls;0;4 — 4

Cambridge;2;0 — 2

First half: 1, Cambridge, Sophie Phillips. 2, Cambridge, Vanessa Evans.

Second half: 3, Little Falls, Stella Rowley. 4, Little Falls, Stella Rowley. 5, Little Falls, Stella Rowley. 6, Little Falls, Stella Rowley.

Records: Cambridge (0-1).

FORT ANN 3, HUDSON FALLS 1

(at Fort Ann)

League: Non-league

Hudson Falls;0;1 — 1

Fort Ann;0;3 — 3

First half: None.

Second half: 1, Fort Ann, Sarah Paige (Libby Cody), 11:00. 2, Fort Ann, Sarah Paige (Paige Trzaskos), 14:00. 3, Fort Ann, Sarah Paige (Natalie Cody), 25:00. 4, Hudson Falls, Victoria Sullivan, 28:00.

Goalies-saves: Faith Lehoisky (FA) 2, Mikayla Varney (HuF) 10.

Corner kicks: Hudson Falls 1, Fort Ann 2.

Records: Fort Ann (3-0), Hudson Falls (0-3).

Notes: The Cardinals went 3-0 this week.

