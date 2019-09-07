LAKE GEORGE 7, ST. LAWRENCE 3
(at St. Lawrence)
League: Non-league
Lake George;5;2 — 7
St. Lawrence;1;2 — 3
First half: 1, Lake George, Rebecca Kohls (Katie O'Donnell), 3:01. 2, Lake George, Gabby Marchello (Katie O'Donnell), 4:51. 3, Lake George, Katie O'Donnell (Rebecca Kohls), 9:29. 4, Lake George, Katie O'Donnell (Rebecca Kohls), 13:07. 5, Lake George, Katie O'Donnell (Kylie Mann), 19:00. 6, St. Lawrence, Mackenzie Moreau (Marissa McLean), 24:49.
Second half: 7, St. Lawrence, Marissa McLean, 43:04. 8, Lake George, Kylie Mann (Katie), 49:01. 9, Lake George, Katie O'Donnell (Kylie Mann), 51:58. 10, St. Lawrence, Marissa McLean, 79:00.
Goalies-saves: Ava Pushor (LG) 4, Brooke Rubado (SL) 10.
Corner kicks: Lake George 6, St. Lawrence 0.
Records: Lake George (1-1).
STILLWATER 5, BUFFALO NARDIN 1
(at Stillwater)
Hall of Fame Tournament
Buffalo Nardin;0;1 — 1
Stillwater;2;3 — 5
First half: 1, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett (Keelyn Peacock), 35:01. 2, Stillwater, Devon Wagner (Keelyn Peacock), 37:44.
Second half: 3, Buffalo Nardin, Mia Denehaese, 43:27. 4, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett (Khali Lux), 55:40. 5, Stillwater, Teya Staie (Brooke Pickett), 60:26. 6, Stillwater, Keelyn Peacock, 74:50.
Goalies-saves: Kiersten Conroy (Still) 12, Reilly Lenahan (Nardin) 3.
LITTLE FALLS 4, CAMBRIDGE 2
(at Niskayuna Town Park)
League: Non-league
Little Falls;0;4 — 4
Cambridge;2;0 — 2
First half: 1, Cambridge, Sophie Phillips. 2, Cambridge, Vanessa Evans.
Second half: 3, Little Falls, Stella Rowley. 4, Little Falls, Stella Rowley. 5, Little Falls, Stella Rowley. 6, Little Falls, Stella Rowley.
Records: Cambridge (0-1).
FORT ANN 3, HUDSON FALLS 1
(at Fort Ann)
League: Non-league
Hudson Falls;0;1 — 1
Fort Ann;0;3 — 3
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Fort Ann, Sarah Paige (Libby Cody), 11:00. 2, Fort Ann, Sarah Paige (Paige Trzaskos), 14:00. 3, Fort Ann, Sarah Paige (Natalie Cody), 25:00. 4, Hudson Falls, Victoria Sullivan, 28:00.
Goalies-saves: Faith Lehoisky (FA) 2, Mikayla Varney (HuF) 10.
Corner kicks: Hudson Falls 1, Fort Ann 2.
Records: Fort Ann (3-0), Hudson Falls (0-3).
Notes: The Cardinals went 3-0 this week.
