ROUNDUP: Novak's late goal gives Bulldogs the win; Second-half surge lifts Witches

Xander Novak scored the game-winning goal late in the second half as South Glens Falls edged Glens Falls in Foothills Council boys soccer on Thursday.
Queensbury and Gloversville also registered Foothills wins.
Greenwich scored four times in the second half to hand Hoosick Falls a 5-1 Wasaren League defeat. Stillwater was a 4-2 winner over Spa Catholic.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 2, GLENS FALLS 1
(at Morse Athletic Complex)
League: Foothills Council
South Glens Falls 1 1 — 2
Glens Falls 0 1 — 1
First half: 1, South Glens Falls, Joey Thompson (Xander Novak), 34:30.
Second half: 2, Glens Falls, Landan Phipps (PK), 24:00. 3, South Glens Falls, Xander Novak (Gavin Parker), 35:00.
Goalies-saves: Ayden Grieve (GF) 5, Nolan Kurtz (SGF) 2.
Corner kicks: Glens Falls 2, South Glens Falls 8.
Records: Glens Falls (0-1, 1-1), South Glens Falls (1-1).
Notes: South Glens Falls got the first goal when Xander Novak made an attacking run toward the end line and centered a cross to the back post, where Joey Thompson finished with a powerful header past temporary substitute goalkeeper Durant Poole. The Indians got a goal back on a penalty kick taken by Landan Phipps for a handball in the box. The Bulldogs put the game away at the 24-minute mark of the second half — another heading finish — this time by Xander Novak, who finished on a corner kick delivered by Gavin Parker.
QUEENSBURY 8, HUDSON FALLS 0
(at Queensbury)
League: Foothills Council
Hudson Falls 0 0 — 0
Queensbury 3 5 — 8
First half: 1, Queensbury, Luke Eichen (Vinnie Maccharulo), 6:55. 2, Queensbury, Ian Rathbun (Jake Afsar-Keshmiri), 17:31. 3, Queensbury, Vinnie Maccharulo (Robert Lucero-Rodriguez), 18:45.
Second half: 4, Queensbury, Luke Eichin, 44:40. 5, Queensbury, Jake Afsar-Keshmiri (Vinnie Maccharulo), 50:30. 6, Queensbury, Luke Eichen (Ian Rathbun), 56:40. 7, Queensbury, Chris Coombes (Vinnie Maccharulo), 60:00. v8, Queensbury, Ryan Brindle (Vinnie Maccharulo), 70:00.
Goalies-saves: Sean Seeley (Q) 2, Joe Lapan (HuF) 9.
Corner kicks: Queensbury 7, Hudson Falls 1.
Records: Queensbury (2-0, 2-2), Hudson Falls (0-2, 1-2).
Notes: Vinnie Maccharulo had a goal and four assists and Luke Eichin had a hat trick for the Spartans.
GLOVERSVILLE 10, JOHNSTOWN 1
(at Johnstown)
League: Foothills Council
Gloversville 7 3 — 10
Johnstown 0 1 — 1
First half: 1, Gloversville, Thomas Kluska (Jordan Yanno), 2:00. 2, Gloversville, Thomas Kluska (Dane Dillenbeck), 5:00. 3, Gloversville, Doug Cook (Thomas Kluska), 12:00. 4, Gloversville, James Collar (Thomas Kluska), 15:00. 6, Gloversville, Kazuma Lomanto (James Collar), 20:00. 7, Gloversville, James Collar (Evan Renda), 23:00.
Second half: 8, Gloversville, Dane Dillenbeck (Jordan Yanno), 42:00. 9, Gloversville, Jordan Yanno (Angel Perez), 47:00. 10, Gloversville, James Collar (Jordan Yanno), 52:00. 11, Johnstown, Elijah Jones (PK), 45:00.
Goalies-saves: Justin Kemmet (Glov) 5, Kaden Chittenden (Jnt) 6.
Corner kicks: Gloversville 5, Johnstown 0.
Records: Johnstown (0-2), Gloversville (2-0).
GREENWICH 5, HOOSICK FALLS 1
(at Hoosick Falls)
League: Wasaren League
Greenwich 1 4 — 5
Hoosick Falls 1 0 — 1
First half: 1, Hoosick Falls, Brendan Grenoble, 20:00. 2, Greenwich, Madigan Carner, 25:00.
Second half: 3, Greenwich, Joshua Poovey (Declan Kelleher, Madigan Carner), 50:00. 4, Greenwich, Declan Kelleher, 55:00. 5, Greenwich, Jackson Fortier, 60:00. 6, Greenwich, Madigan Carner, 65:00.
Goalies-saves: Owen Keech (Gre) 4, Noah Abbott (HoF) 11.
Corner kicks: Greenwich 7, Hoosick Falls 2.
Records: Hoosick Falls (1-1-0, 1-1-0), Greenwich (1-1-0, 1-1-0).
Notes: Greenwich’s second goal 10 minutes into the second half was a beautiful buildup with five one-touch passes, leading to a Declan Kelleher cross to Joshua Poovey, who headed it home to put Greenwich up for good.
STILLWATER 4, SARATOGA CATHOLIC 2
(at Gavin Park, Saratoga)
League: Wasaren League
Stillwater 1 3 — 4
Spa Catholic 0 2 — 2
First half: 1, Stillwater, Harry Rubinstein, 4:00.
Second half: 2, Spa Catholic, Bobby Cousineau (Luka Leon), 50:00. 3, Stillwater, Ben Rubinstein, 67:00. 4, Stillwater, Harry Rubinstein, 70:00. 5, Stillwater, Ryan Golden, 74:00. 6, Spa Catholic, Aiden Crowther (Aiden Dunne), 76:00.
Goalies-saves: Matthew Murpy (SCC) 9.