ROUNDUP: Novack's late goal gives Bulldogs the win; Second-half surge lifts Witches

Notes: South Glens Falls got the first goal when Xander Novack made an attacking run toward the end line and centered a cross to the back post, where Joey Thompson finished with a powerful header past temporary substitute goalkeeper Durant Poole. The Indians got a goal back on a penalty kick taken by Landan Phipps for a handball in the box. The Bulldogs put the game away at the 24-minute mark of the second half — another heading finish — this time by Xander Novack, who finished on a corner kick delivered by Gavin Parker.