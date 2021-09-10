ROUNDUP: North Warren rallies to claim first varsity win

Notes: North Warren posted its first victory in program history. This is the Cougars’ second season of varsity soccer. Megan Bruno scored twice and Isabella Swartz had a goal and an assist. Nicole Buckman scored the eventual game-winning goal with just under 15 minutes left. Lena Scrogging dribbled pass two defenders fed Bruno for Cougars’ final goal. Kimya Hayes played a solid game on defense. The Cougars were playing their third road game in four days.