ROUNDUP: North Warren rallies to claim first varsity win

NORTH WARREN 4, CROWN POINT 2
(at Crown Point)
League: Non-league
North Warren 1 3 — 4
Crown Point 2 0 — 2
First half: 1, North Warren, Isabella Swartz, 37:19. 2, Crown Point, Madison Munson, 4:58. 3, Crown Point, Abagail LaFountain, 3:33.
Second half: 4, North Warren, Megan Bruno (Isabella Swartz), 35:18. 5, North Warren, Nicole Buckman, 14:34. 6, North Warren, Megan Bruno (Lena Scroggins), 9:17.
Goalies-saves: Catherine Harman (CP) 12, Ruth Brior (NW) 9.
Corner kicks: Crown Point 2, North Warren 4.
Records: North Warren (0-2, 1-2).
Notes: North Warren posted its first victory in program history. This is the Cougars’ second season of varsity soccer. Megan Bruno scored twice and Isabella Swartz had a goal and an assist. Nicole Buckman scored the eventual game-winning goal with just under 15 minutes left. Lena Scrogging dribbled pass two defenders fed Bruno for Cougars’ final goal. Kimya Hayes played a solid game on defense. The Cougars were playing their third road game in four days.
SCHUYLERVILLE 11, HUDSON FALLS 0
(at Schuylerville High School)
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville 6 5 — 11
Hudson Falls 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Schuyerville, Alayna Wian (Annika Buff). 2, Schuylerville, Sarah McMahon (Star Pflieger). 3, Schuylerville, Star Pflieger (Macey Koval). 4, Schuylerville, Sarah McMahon. 5, Schuylerville, Star Pflieger (Riley Keefer). 6, Schuylerville, own goal.
Second half: 7, Schuylerville, Sophie Bodnar. 8, Schuylerville, Riley Keefer (Macey Koval). 9, Schuylerville, Macey Koval (Sophie Bodnar). 10, Schuylerville, Riley Keefer (Brenna Moran). 11, Schuylerville, Annika Buff.
Goalies-saves: Claire Pelletier-Hoblock (Schy) 2.
Corner kicks: Schuyerville 5, Hudson Falls 2.
Records: Hudson Falls (0-2, 0-3), Schuylerville (2-0, 2-0).
Notes: A very young Hudson Falls team competed well against a more experienced Schuylerville team.
JOHNSTOWN 4, GLOVERSVILLE 1
(at Gloversville, Thursday)
League: Foothills Council
Johnstown 2 2 — 4
Gloversville 1 0 — 1
First half: 1, Gloversville, Melia Stoller (Brooke Dutcher), 25:14. 2, Johnstown, Chelsea Johnson (Jaidyn Chest), 16:12. 3, Johnstown, Chelsea Johnson (Kirsten Draper), 2:32.
Second half: 4, Johnstown, Lindsey Sweet (Chelsea Johnson), 31:15. 5, Johnstown, Jaidyn Chest (Abby Chest), 19:18.
Goalies-saves: Roslyn Chapin (Johnstown) 4, Jaylin Smith (Gloversville) 9.
Corner kicks: Johnstown 3, Gloversville 1.
Records: Gloversville (0-2), Johnstown (1-1).
BROADALBIN-PERTH 4, JOHNSTOWN 0
(at Johnstown)
League: Foothills Council
Broadalbin-Perth 3 1 — 3
Johnstown 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Broadalbin-Perth, Jill Sassanella (Mianna Barboza), 35:07. 2, Broadalbin-Perth, Mianna Barboza (Maria Stewart), 27:00. 3, Broadalbin-Perth, Maria Stewart (Mianna Barboza), 26:16.
Second half: 4, Broadalbin-Perth, Jill Sassanella (Molly Rossum), 4:15.
Goalies-saves: Mairead Marsden (B-P) 1, Jordyn Tarbox (Jnt) 15.
Corner kicks: Broadalbin-Perth 5, Johnstown 2.
Records: Johnstown (1-2, 1-2), Broadalbin-Perth (3-0, 4-0).
LAKE GEORGE 2, CORINTH 1
(at Lake George, Thursday)
League: Adirondack League
Corinth 1 1 — 2
Lake George 1; — 1
First half: 1, Lake George, Lila Frazier (Penalty Kick), 16. 2, Corinth, Destinee Wagner, 24.
Second half: 3, Lake George, Lila Frazier, 47.
Goalies-saves: Alivia Dean (LG) 6, Lorilie Peterson (Cor) 11.
Records: Lake George (1-1, 1-1), Corinth (2-0, 2-1).