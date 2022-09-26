ROUNDUP: North Warren picks up first win of season

CHESTERTOWN — Lena Scroggins scored in overtime Monday to lift the North Warren girls soccer team to a 3-2 Adirondack League victory over Granville.

It was the first win of the season for the Cougars, who rallied in the second half behind a pair of goals by Kiki LaGuerre. Ruth Brior made three saves, and Jessica Prior recorded 11 for North Warren.

Granville jumped out to a 2-0 lead at halftime, getting goals by Paige Taylor and Alyssa Welner. Kierra Rice made 11 stops for the Golden Horde.

FIELD HOCKEY

GREENWICH 8, ICHABOD CRANE 0: Sydney Baptie scored three goals and Grace Autiello added two to lead Greenwich to a non-league win.

Reegan Mullen, Kaitlyn Lavoo and Sophia Boice each scored one goal for the Witches, who also got two assists each from Jocelyn Spiezio and Mackenzie Dixson. Maddie Curley had one save in the shutout.

HOOSICK FALLS 8, GLENS FALLS 0: Emma McCart recorded a hat track as the Panthers cruised past Glens Falls in a non-leaguer.

Tatum Hickey added two goals for Hoosick Falls, which also got goals from Gwyn Vincent, Mackenzie Powers and Megan Marcoux.

Maggie Goodwin made 22 saves in goal for Glens Falls.