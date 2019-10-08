NORTH WARREN 3, SALEM 2
(at Salem)
League: Adirondack League
Salem;0;2 — 2
North Warren;2;1 — 3
First half: 1, North Warren, James Steen (Tommy Conway), 1:36. 2, North Warren, Connor Monroe (Tommy Conway), 11:50.
Second half: 3, Salem, Calvin Glover (Jack Thrasher), 49:32. 4, North Warren, Dominic Giordano, 51:27. 5, Salem, Nick Faulk, 51:51.
Corner kicks: Salem 0, North Warren 7.
Records: North Warren (8-3-0, 8-4-0), Salem (1-6-3, 1-7-3).
HARTFORD 2, BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 0
(at Hartford)
League: Adirondack League
Hartford;1;1 — 2
Bolton-Warrensburg;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Hartford, Cody Baker, 37:00.
Second half: 2, Hartford, Michael Jones (Nick Mattison), 53:00.
Goalies-saves: Gavon Darfler (H) 4, Marvin Dobert (BW) 4.
Corner kicks: Hartford 4, Bolton-Warrensburg 3.
Records: Bolton-Warrensburg (1-8-1, 1-9-1), Hartford (3-4-3, 3-5-4).
Notes: Gavon Darfler recorded his fifth shutout of the season for Hartford.
SCHROON LAKE 9,
INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 3
(at Indian Lake)
League: Northern Soccer League
Schroon Lake;3;6 — 9
Indian Lake-Long Lake;2;1 — 3
First half: 1, Schroon Lake, Ethan Fariss, 38:50. 2, Schroon Lake, Andrew Pelkey (Marcus Peace), 35:08. 3, Indian Lake-Long Lake, Jose Lamos (Ken Imamura), 33:59. 4, Schroon Lake, Alec Frasier (own goal), 19:00. 5, Indian Lake-Long Lake, Gabe Stanton, 15:05.
Second half: 6, Schroon Lake, Cian Bresnahan, 38:48. 7, Schroon Lake, Cian Bresnahan, 36:17. 8, Schroon Lake, Tyler Dick (Cian Bresnahan), 35:17. 9, Indian Lake-Long Lake, Jose Lamos, 27:58. 10, Schroon Lake, Cian Bresnahan (Andrew Pelkey), 23:20. 11, Schroon Lake, Isaiah Pelkey, 18:51. 12, Schroon Lake, n/a, 15:03.
Goalies-saves: Zeke Koening (SL) 6, Sebastian Starcher (IL-LL) 18.
Records: Indian Lake-Long Lake (1-8, 1-8).
GLOVERSVILLE 6, JOHNSTOWN 0
(at Gloversville, Monday)
League: Foothills Council
Gloversville;2;4 — 6
Johnstown;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Gloversville, Feras Masri (Emran Abbas), 24:50. 2, Gloversville, Kazuma Lomanto, 18:30.
Second half: 3, Gloversville, Emran Abbas (Feras Masri), 37:39. 4, Gloversville, Emran Abbas, 14:15. 5, Gloversville, Feras Masri (Paul Lomanto), 2:33. 6, Gloversville, Feras Masri, 1:06.
Goalies-saves: Justin Kemmet (G) 1, Cayden King (G) 1.
Corner kicks: Gloversville 8, Johnstown 0.
Records: Johnstown (1-10-0), Gloversville (4-6-1, 5-7-1).
