NORTH WARREN 1, CORINTH 0
(at North Warren)
League: Adirondack League
North Warren 1 0 — 1
Corinth 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, North Warren, Dominic Giordano (Ryan Miller), 34:50.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Conner Jennings (NW) 12, Dillon Dumas (C) 18.
Corner kicks: North Warren 8, Corinth 3.
Records: Corinth (4-5-0), North Warren (7-2-0, 7-3-0).
Notes: The play of the game was made by North Warren sweeper Wyatt Gereau, who ran down a Corinth striker from long distance on a breakaway, clearing the ball out of the penalty area and helping North Warren earn their first shutout of the season. Corinth keeper Dillon Dumas played a solid game in goal.
FORT ANN 3, SALEM 1
(at Fort Ann)
League: Adirondack League
Salem 0 1 — 1
Fort Ann 1 2 — 3
First half: 1, Fort Ann, Aidan Barnes (Justin Zeh), 8:00.
Second half: 2, Salem, Nick Faulk (Jack Thrasher), 43:00. 3, Fort Ann, Aidan Barnes (Ty Loso, Justin Zeh), 47:00. 4, Fort Ann, Aidan Barnes (Tanner Lunt), 58:00.
Goalies-saves: Adam Winchell (FA) 0, Ian Lockhart (S) 18.
Corner kicks: Fort Ann 5, Salem 1.
Records: Fort Ann (7-1-1, 7-3-1), Salem (1-5-3, 1-4-3).
ARGYLE 4, GRANVILLE 1
(at Granville)
League: Adirondack League
Argyle 1 3 — 4
Granville 1 0 — 1
First half: 1, Argyle, Tyler Humiston (Drew Cormie), 5. 2, Granville, Brad Lamb (Carter O’Leary), 26.
Second half: 3, Argyle, Tyler Humiston, 45. 4, Argyle, Drew Cormie, 70. 5, Argyle, Tyler Humiston, 77.
Goalies-saves: Jared Montello (A) 3, Caden Powers (G) 7.
Corner kicks: Argyle 1, Granville 3.
Records: Granville (0-7-1, 0-9-1), Argyle (4-4-1, ).
Notes: Argyle struck first as Tyler Humiston put home a rebound off the crossbar at the five-minute mark. Granville answered in the 26th minute when Carter O’Leary found an open Brad Lamb charging up the middle of the field and he was able to corral the ball and find the back of the net. Argyle broke the tie in the 45th minute when Humiston capitalized on a turnover deep in the Granville end. He finished with a hat trick.
