ROUNDUP: North Warren, Argyle, South High advance (corrected)

Wyatt Jennings scored three second-half goals and the North Warren Cougars didn’t let a long bus ride deter them in a 4-2 victory over Germantown in the Section II Boys Soccer Tournament on Wednesday.

North Warren, the ninth seed, will make another long journey on Saturday to play top-seeded Northville in a Class D quarterfinal (3 p.m.).

Jennings tied the game at 2-2 in the 56th minute off an Elijah Robinson assist. He put the Cougars ahead to stay in the 72nd minute with a low shot on a pass from George Hilton.

Jennings scored his third goal two minutes later on a free kick. Coleman Swartz also scored for North Warren on a pass from Jennings in the first half that had tied the game at 1-1.

Mason Ferrer scored twice for Germantown.

ARGYLE 3, SPA CATHOLIC 1: Connor Brockway scored two goals and assisted on a third as the Scots punched their ticket to the Class D quarterfinals.

No. 7 Argyle will face second-seeded Loudonville Christian on Friday at North Colonie (3 p.m.).

Brockway scored on Victor Aguero’s cross in the first half, then set up Conner Buck’s goal just before halftime. Aguero assisted again on Brockway’s second-half goal. Will Frankford scored a late goal for Saratoga Catholic.

SOUTH HIGH 3, MOHONASEN 1: The Bulldogs scored three times in the first half and made it stand up for a Class A opening-round victory.

South Glens Falls, the sixth seed, advances to a road game against No. 3 Averill Park on Friday (3 p.m.) in the quarterfinals.

Nate Marx got the scoring going for South High on an Alex Straker feed in the ninth minute. After a Mohonasen goal, Marx scored again on a feed from Frank DeCrescenzo. James Thompson scored the third South High goal, again assisted by Marx.

Grady Bammert made eight saves in goal for the Bulldogs.

BROADALBIN-PERTH 3, COXSACKIE-ATHENS 1: Landon Russom scored twice as the eighth-seeded Patriots advanced in Class B. Alex Rogers had a goal and two assists.