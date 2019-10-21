{{featured_button_text}}

NEWCOMB 13,
INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 1

(at Long Lake)

League: Northern Soccer League

Newcomb;8;5 — 13

I.Lake-L.Lake;0;1 — 1

First half: 1, Newcomb, Logan Bush, 35:25. 2, Newcomb, Zach Phelps (Logan Bush), 33:45. 3, Newcomb, Logan Bush, 19:39. 4, Newcomb, Logan Bush, 17:47. 5, Newcomb, Brayden Bush, 10:08. 6, Newcomb, Brayden Bush (Lam Tran), 9:47. 7, Newcomb, Alex Demasevitz, 8:20. 8, Newcomb, Lam Tran (Logan Bush), 4:30.

Second half: 9, Indian Lake-Long Lake, Jackson Strader, 28:25. 10, Newcomb, Logan Bush (Zach Phelps), 22:22. 11, Newcomb, Logan Bush, 20:58. 12, Newcomb, Logan Bush, 10:59. 13, Newcomb, Lam Tran, 8:42. 14, Newcomb, Alvero Peralvarez-Santafe, 5:59.

Goalies-saves: Ethan Armstrong (New) 7, Tyler Wilkerson (IL-LL) 4, Austin Bruso (IL-LL) 3.

Records: Indian Lake-Long Lake (1-12, 1-12).

