NEWCOMB 11,
INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 0
(at Newcomb)
League: Northern Soccer League
IL-LL 0 0 — 0
Newcomb 7 4 — 11
First half: 1, Newcomb, Logan Bush (Lan Tran). 2, Newcomb, Zachary Phelps (Eric Ladd). 3, Newcomb, Lan Tran. 4, Newcomb, Zachary Phelps (Elliot Vaughn). 5, Newcomb, Lan Tran. 6, Newcomb, Logan Bush (Mason Allen). 7, Newcomb, Logan Bush.
Second half: 8, Newcomb, Elliot Vaughn. 9, Newcomb, Alvero Santafe. 10, Newcomb, Eric Ladd. 11, Newcomb, Logan Bush.
Goalies-saves: Sebastian Starcher (IL-LL) 7, Ethan Armstrong (N) 2.
Corner kicks: IL-LL 0, Newcomb 5.
Records: Newcomb (2-0, 2-0).
KEENE 3, JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 1
(at Johnsburg)
League: Northern Soccer League
Keene 2 1 — 3
J-M 0 1 — 1
First half: 1, Keene, Shervon Dick, 29:17. 2, Keene, Shervon Dick, 8:44.
Second half: 3, Keene, Shervon Dick (Alp Tas), 21:33. 4, J-M, Caden DeGroat (Clayton Schmale), 14:30.
Goalies-saves: Gabe Powers (J-M) 5, Sebastian Smith (Keene) 11.
Corner kicks: J-M 4, Keene 1.
Records: Johnsburg-Minerva (1-1, 1-3).
Notes: Freshman Caden DeGroat scored his first varsity goal. Johnsburg-Minerva outshot Keene 20-11.
