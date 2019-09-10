{{featured_button_text}}

NEWCOMB 11,

INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 0

(at Newcomb)

League: Northern Soccer League

IL-LL 0 0 — 0

Newcomb 7 4 — 11

First half: 1, Newcomb, Logan Bush (Lan Tran). 2, Newcomb, Zachary Phelps (Eric Ladd). 3, Newcomb, Lan Tran. 4, Newcomb, Zachary Phelps (Elliot Vaughn). 5, Newcomb, Lan Tran. 6, Newcomb, Logan Bush (Mason Allen). 7, Newcomb, Logan Bush.

Second half: 8, Newcomb, Elliot Vaughn. 9, Newcomb, Alvero Santafe. 10, Newcomb, Eric Ladd. 11, Newcomb, Logan Bush.

Goalies-saves: Sebastian Starcher (IL-LL) 7, Ethan Armstrong (N) 2.

Corner kicks: IL-LL 0, Newcomb 5.

Records: Newcomb (2-0, 2-0).

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

KEENE 3, JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 1

(at Johnsburg)

League: Northern Soccer League

Keene 2 1 — 3

J-M 0 1 — 1

First half: 1, Keene, Shervon Dick, 29:17. 2, Keene, Shervon Dick, 8:44.

Second half: 3, Keene, Shervon Dick (Alp Tas), 21:33. 4, J-M, Caden DeGroat (Clayton Schmale), 14:30.

Goalies-saves: Gabe Powers (J-M) 5, Sebastian Smith (Keene) 11.

Corner kicks: J-M 4, Keene 1.

Records: Johnsburg-Minerva (1-1, 1-3).

Notes: Freshman Caden DeGroat scored his first varsity goal. Johnsburg-Minerva outshot Keene 20-11.

Coming Soon: Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments