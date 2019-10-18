{{featured_button_text}}
Lake George boys soccer players and brothers (from left) Poe Tutu, Ethan Knauf and Sam Knauf pose with the Adirondack League championship trophy and Adirondack League West Division trophy after defeating Fort Ann 1-0 at Queensbury High School on Oct. 18.  

 Peter Holehan pholehan@poststar.com

NORTH WARREN 2, ARGYLE 1, 2OT

(at Argyle)

League: Non-league

North Warren;0;1;0;1 — 2

Argyle;0;1;0;0 — 1

First half: None.

Second half: 1, Argyle, Raul Arellano (Andrew Cormie), 16:08. 2, North Warren, Conner Monroe, 0:58.

Second Overtime: 3, North Warren, Conner Monroe, 1:58.

Goalies-saves: Conner Jennings (NW) 8, Jared Montello (A) 11.

Corner kicks: North Warren 6, Argyle 4.

Records: Argyle (6-9-1), North Warren (11-4).

Notes: In the second half, Argyle's Raul Arellano put home the rebound off a Andrew Cormie shot. North Warren's Conner Monroe split the Argyle defense and netted the equalizer. 

GREENWICH 2, STILLWATER 0

(at Greenwich)

League: Wasaren League

Stillwater;0;0 — 0

Greenwich;1;1 — 2

First half: 1, Greenwich, Charlie Gartner, 13:00.

Second half: 2, Greenwich, Charlie Gartner (Christian O'Brien), 38:00.

Goalies-saves: Tim Buchal (Still) 7, Andres Gonzalez (Gre) 7.

Corner kicks: Stillwater 4, Greenwich 5.

Records: Greenwich (5-2-1, 10-3-1), Stillwater (5-4, 12-4).

