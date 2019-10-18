NORTH WARREN 2, ARGYLE 1, 2OT
(at Argyle)
League: Non-league
North Warren;0;1;0;1 — 2
Argyle;0;1;0;0 — 1
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Argyle, Raul Arellano (Andrew Cormie), 16:08. 2, North Warren, Conner Monroe, 0:58.
Second Overtime: 3, North Warren, Conner Monroe, 1:58.
Goalies-saves: Conner Jennings (NW) 8, Jared Montello (A) 11.
Corner kicks: North Warren 6, Argyle 4.
Records: Argyle (6-9-1), North Warren (11-4).
Notes: In the second half, Argyle's Raul Arellano put home the rebound off a Andrew Cormie shot. North Warren's Conner Monroe split the Argyle defense and netted the equalizer.
GREENWICH 2, STILLWATER 0
(at Greenwich)
League: Wasaren League
Stillwater;0;0 — 0
Greenwich;1;1 — 2
First half: 1, Greenwich, Charlie Gartner, 13:00.
Second half: 2, Greenwich, Charlie Gartner (Christian O'Brien), 38:00.
Goalies-saves: Tim Buchal (Still) 7, Andres Gonzalez (Gre) 7.
Corner kicks: Stillwater 4, Greenwich 5.
Records: Greenwich (5-2-1, 10-3-1), Stillwater (5-4, 12-4).
