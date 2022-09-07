ROUNDUP: Morrison goal lifts Glens Falls past Scotia

QUEENSBURY — Amari Morrison scored on a free kick with 45 seconds left in regulation Wednesday to lift the Glens Falls boys soccer team to a 2-1 victory over Scotia.

The Indians’ win in the Foothills Council opener for both teams avenged a 5-1 loss to Scotia last week in the Foothills Cup.

Glens Falls scored twice in the final three minutes of the game, getting the tying score from Landan Phipps on a penalty kick. Morrison’s go-ahead goal came from 35 yards out and slipped just under the crossbar.

The Tartans had opened the scoring midway through the second half on a goal from Kofi Jack, assisted by Liam Chase.

Aiden Wiggins, Cam Shaver and Liam Burgess all played well for the Indians, who got six saves in goal from Ayden Grieve.

SCHUYLERVILLE 1, B-P 1 (OT): Schuylerville and Broadalbin-Perth battled to a tie in their second meeting of the week.

Ashton Morris had given the Black Horses a 1-0 first-half advantage, collecting an errant pass from 20 yards out and hammering it home.

The Patriots’ Landon Russom headed in the equalizer with eight minutes left in regulation on an Ethan Brott corner kick.

QUEENSBURY 9, GLOVERSVILLE 1: Ian Rathbun recorded a hat trick to lead Queensbury to a Foothills-opening win over Gloversville.

Also scoring for the Spartans (1-0, 2-0-1) were Tyler Zehr, Chris Coombes, Luke Eichin, Jack Grant, Jake Asfar-Keshmiri and Justin Sankey. Gavin Kelly finished with three assists for the winners.

Angel Perez netted the lone goal for Gloversville, and Connor Kohn had nine saves.

ARGYLE 1, FORT ANN 0 (OT): Connor Brockway scored the only goal five minutes into the second overtime to seal the win for the Scots.

Argyle goalkeeper Andrew Fish finished with eight saves, and Fort Ann’s Dylan Brown had four saves.

BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 3, NORTH WARREN 0: Dante Corriveau scored a pair of unassisted goals in each half as B-W blanked North Warren.

Louis Lang added a goal on an assist from A.J. Moore for B-W, who improved to 3-0 overall. Keith Sonley picked up the shutout with four stops.

North Warren keeper Wyatt Jennings finished with 15 saves.