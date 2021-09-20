ROUNDUP: Montgomery's late goal forges tie between Class A teams

QUEENSBURY 1, AVERILL PARK 1, OT

Notes: Averill Park scored on a nice volley off of a cross with 8 minutes remaining. Queensbury scored the equalizer with only 2 minutes left on a beautiful 20-yard back-post shot by Meredith Montgomery. Queensbury hit cross bar and knocked on the door throughout OT but no goals were scored. Both teams play in Class A and are potential opponents during sectionals.