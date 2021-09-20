ROUNDUP: Montgomery's late goal forges tie between Class A teams

QUEENSBURY 1, AVERILL PARK 1, OT
(at Averill Park)
League: Non-league
Queensbury;0;1;0;0 — 1
Averill Park;0;1;0;0 — 1
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Averill Park, Bailey Ouimet, 72:00. 2, Queensbury, Meredith Montgomery, 78:00.
Goalies-saves: Emma Lemery (Q) 5, Michelina Lombardi (AP) 7.
Corner kicks: Queensbury 4, Averill Park 6.
Records: Queensbury (2-0-1, 3-1-2).
Notes: Averill Park scored on a nice volley off of a cross with 8 minutes remaining. Queensbury scored the equalizer with only 2 minutes left on a beautiful 20-yard back-post shot by Meredith Montgomery. Queensbury hit cross bar and knocked on the door throughout OT but no goals were scored. Both teams play in Class A and are potential opponents during sectionals.
GREENWICH 8, HOOSIC VALLEY 0
(at Greenwich)
League: Wasaren League
Greenwich;6;2 — 8
Hoosic Valley;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Greenwich, Faith Ingber (Olivia Strope). 2, Greenwich, Faith Ingber (Cate Abate). 3, Greenwich, Ellery Mays (Faith Ingber). 4, Greenwich, Faith Ingber (Molly Abate). 5, Greenwich, Norah Niesz. 6, Greenwich, Maeve Kelleher (Norah Neisz).
Second half: 7, Greenwich, Elizabeth Marci (Lauren Marci). 8, Greenwich, Norah Niesz (Sarah Radovich).
Goalies-saves: Riley Carazza (HV) 10, Kiley Allen (Gre) 4.
Corner kicks: Hoosic Valley 1, Greenwich 4.