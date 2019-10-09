HARTFORD 3, GRANVILLE 1
(at Hartford)
League: Adirondack League
Hartford;3;0 — 3
Granville;1;0 — 1
First half: 1, Hartford, Hunter McCane, 32:00. 2, Granville, Nate Aldous (Conor Farrell), 28:00. 3, Hartford, Hunter McCane (Cody Baker), 20:00. 4, Hartford, Michael Jones (Logan Smith), 4:00.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Gavon Darfler (Hart) 6, Caden Powers (Gra) 9.
Corner kicks: Hartford 5, Granville 2.
Records: Granville (0-9-1, 0-11-1), Hartford (4-4-3, 4-5-4).
Notes: Hartford's Hunter McCane struck first on a shot from the top of the 18 yard box. Granville got the equalizer off a corner kick just 4 minutes later. McCane added another off a Cody Baker assist and Michael Jones gathered a nice feed from Logan Smith 4 minutes before the half to finish the scoring. For Granville, Cole Haines and Izick Tucker had solid games as did Nate Fiske and Logan Reynolds for the Tanagers.
CORINTH 2, BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 1
(at Bolton)
League: Adirondack League
Corinth;2;0 — 2
Bolton-Warrensburg;0;1 — 1
First half: 1, Corinth, Zach Freemire, 24:25. 2, Corinth, own goal, 39:35.
Second half: 3, Bolton-Warrensburg, Tommy Moore, 25:59.
Goalies-saves: Andy McKernon (Cor) 3, Daalten DeMarsh (B-W) 10.
Corner kicks: Corinth 1, Bolton-Warrensburg 4.
Records: Bolton-Warrensburg (1-9-1), Corinth (6-5).
LAKE GEORGE 6, HADLEY-LUZERNE 0
(at Hadley-Luzerne)
League: Adirondack League
Lake George;3;3 — 6
Hadley-Luzerne;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Lake George, Ethan Knauf, 25:18. 2, Lake George, Colby Seguljic (Sam Knauf), 20:32. 3, Lake George, Justin Blanco, 8:45.
Second half: 4, Lake George, Ethan Knauf (Brandon Willard), 30:46. 5, Lake George, Owen Sutton (Sam Knauf), 20:23. 6, Lake George, Poe Tutu, 00:48.
Goalies-saves: Zack Caldwell (H-L) 18, Yogi Johnson (LG) 5.
Corner kicks: Lake George 10, Hadley-Luzerne 0.
Records: Hadley Luzerne (4-4-2, 5-5-2), Lake George (10-0, 12-0).
FORT ANN 4, ARGYLE 1
(at Argyle)
League: Adirondack League
Fort Ann;3;1 — 4
Argyle;0;1 — 1
First half: 1, Fort Ann, Aidan Barns (Ty Loso), 28:32. 2, Fort Ann, Aidan Barns (Ty Loso), 7:28. 3, Fort Ann, Justin Zen (Ty Loso), 00:22.
Second half: 4, Fort Ann, Aidan Barns, 33:34. 5, Argyle, Tyler Humiston (Caleb Flower), 9:12.
Goalies-saves: Adam Winchell (FA) 5, Jared Montello (Arg) 7.
Corner kicks: Fort Ann 1, Argyle 2.
Records: Argyle (4-5-1, 5-6-1), Fort Ann (9-1-1, 9-3-1).
NEWCOMB 4, MINERVA-JOHNSBURG 3
(at Newcomb)
League: Northern Soccer League
Minerva-Johnsburg;1;2 — 3
You have free articles remaining.
Newcomb;3;1 — 4
First half: 1, Newcomb, Logan Bush (Zachary Phelps), 25:00. 2, Newcomb, Logan Bush, 32:00. 3, Minerva-Johnsburg, Anthony Galle, 37:00. 4, Newcomb, Logan Bush (Zachary Phelps), 39:00.
Second half: 5, Minerva-Johnsburg, Anthony Galle, 67:00. 6, Newcomb, Logan Bush (Zachary Phelps), 72:00. 7, Minerva-Johnsburg, Gabe Freebern, 80:00.
SPA CATHOLIC 8, HOOSICK FALLS 0
(at Saratoga Catholic)
League: Wasaren League
Hoosick Falls;0;0 — 0
Spa Catholic;4;4 — 8
First half: 1, Spa Catholic, Dante Marin. 2, Spa Catholic, Dante Marin. 3, Spa Catholic, Matthew Apy. 4, Spa Catholic, Dante Marin.
Second half: 5, Spa Catholic, Dante Marin. 6, Spa Catholic, Ben Urbaetis. 7, Spa Catholic, Ben Urbaetis. 8, Spa Catholic, Jordan Catone.
Goalies-saves: Andrew MacPherson (SCC) 3.
Records: Spa Catholic (3-5-1, 5-6-2).
TAMARAC 4, GREENWICH 2
(at Tamarac)
League: Wasaren League
Grenwich;0;2 — 2
Tamarac;2;2 — 4
First half: 1, Tamarac, Dylan Briccetti (Alex Bassey), 24:00. 2, Tamarac, Miles Ednie, 25:00.
Second half: 3, Tamarac, Dylan Briccetti, 9:00. 4, Greenwich, AJ Rymph, 11:00. 5, Tamarac, Dylan Briccetti, 12:00. 6, Greenwich, Liam Niesz, 23:00.
Goalies-saves: Tyler Nemjo (Tam) 6, Andres Gonzalez (Gre) 6.
Corner kicks: Greenwich 2, Tamarac 2.
Records: Tamarac (6-1, 9-1), Grenwich (4-1-1, 9-2-1).
HUDSON FALLS 1,
GLENS FALLS 0, OT
(at Glens Falls, Tuesday)
League: Foothills Council
Hudson Falls;0;0;1 — 1
Glens Falls;0;0;0 — 0
First half: None.
Second half: None.
First Overtime: 1, Hudson Falls, Nik Heasley (Alex Varney, Carter Lewis), 88:30.
Goalies-saves: Joe Lapan (HuF) 9, Ben DiFiore (GF) 5.
Corner kicks: Hudson Falls 6, Glens Falls 3.
Records: Glens Falls (3-5-2, 4-7-2), Hudson Falls (3-5-2, 4-7-2).
Notes: Hudson Falls retained the Falls Trophy for the third consecutive year on a late OT goal by Nik Heasley. Alex Varney and Carter Lewis assisted on the goal in a scrum at the Glens Falls goal mouth. Both keepers played well to keep their opponents off the scoreboard.
QUEENSBURY 1, SCHUYLERVILLE 0, OT
(at Schuylerville, Tuesday)
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury;0;0;1 — 1
Schuylerville;0;0;0 — 0
First half: None.
Second half: None.
First Overtime: 1, Queensbury, Alejandro Garcia-Barrientos, 5:36.
Goalies-saves: Brady Eugair (Schy) 8, Ethan Willis (Q) 3.
Corner kicks: Queensbury 7, Schuylerville 3.
Records: Schuylerville (6-5, 7-6), Queensbury (10-1, 12-1).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.