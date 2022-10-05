ROUNDUP: Marci, Radovich lead Witches past Tamarac

GREENWICH — Liz Marci and Sarah Radovich each netted a pair of goals to lead the Greenwich girls soccer team to a 5-1 Wasaren League victory over Tamarac.

Taylor Poovey also scored for Greenwich, with Marci supplying two assists and Cate Abate one. Oliveah Reiszel recorded 13 saves for the Witches.

Abbie Yetto scored the lone goal for the Bengals.

CORINTH 9, NORTH WARREN 0: Alexis Crossman and Adrielle Lewis each scored three goals to power the Tomahawks on Senior Night.

Alyssa Crossman added two goals and Caitlin Crossman had one in a non-league win over North Warren.

Ruth Brior made 20 saves for the Cougars.

MECHANICVILLE 8, HOOSIC VALLEY 0: Marissa Krosky scored two goals and added two assists to lead the Red Raiders to the Wasaren League win.

Maddy Hopeck chipped in a goal and three assists, while Madison Daley, Evie Dowd, Emma Andrews, Abbey Pugliese and Ava Charbonneau also scored for Mechanicville (7-1, 8-6). Liv Horan made three saves in the shutout.

Sophie Svec had 16 saves for the Indians.

NORTHERN ADIRONDACK 5, TICONDEROGA 0: Abby Peryea scored two goals, including a penalty kick, to lead the Bobcats past Ticonderoga in Northern Soccer League action.

Jo Mead, Ashlyn Seguin and Mackenna LaBarge also scored for Northern Adirondack, which got two assists from LaBarge and seven saves from Hallie Gilmore.

Keirra Bechard made eight saves for the Sentinels.

LAKE GEORGE 11, NORTH WARREN 0: Samantha Gorey and Lila Frazier each scored three goals to lead Lake George past North Warren on Tuesday night.

Gorey also added three assists, and Mykah Collier-Fisher netted two goals for the Warriors, who improved to 7-0 in the Adirondack League, 8-2-1 overall.

Lara Stanco and Alivia Dean also scored for Lake George, and the Cougars (1-7, 2-10) scored an own goal late in the game.

The Warriors outshot North Warren 36-1, and the Cougars' Ruth Brior finished with 20 saves.