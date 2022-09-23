ROUNDUP: Marci, Radovich lead Greenwich to win

Liz Marci scored on a penalty kick and Sarah Radovich converted a Marci pass for the second goal as Greenwich defeated Bolton-Warrensburg 2-1 in a non-league girls soccer game on Friday.

Kara Bacon scored for the Eagles, who lost for the first time this season (8-1). Hope Sherman made 16 saves in defeat.

Oliveah Reiszel stopped six shots in goal for Greenwich.

DOANE STUART 4, NORTH WARREN 3 (OT): Abby Hepp scored the Golden Goal in overtime as Doane Stuart prevailed.

Alexandra Hill and Hepp each scored twice for the victors. Kiki LaGuerre, Lily Warrenington and Lena Scroggins.notched goals for the Cougars. For Warrington and Scrogging, it was their first varsity goal. Ruth Brior made 12 saves in goal.

TICONDEROGA 3, LAKE PLACID 2 (OT): Addy Moore scored on Sophia Johndrow's setup in the first overtime as the Sentinels posted a win.

Sophia Dorsett and Laura Grinnell scored in regulation for Ticonderoga. Keira Levitt and Anisa Cecunjanin found the net for Lake Placid.

WELLS 3, INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 1: Lillianna Wright, Macy Orr and Jocelyn Welch scored for Wells in a win over the Orange.

Anna Strader scored the Indian Lake-Long Lake goal on a PK. Haylie Puterko made 12 saves in the losing effort.

LAKE GEORGE 1, FORT ANN 0: Lila Frazier scored the game's only goal on a pass from Lara Stanco as the Warriors won a key Adirondack League game.

Alivia Dean and Alex Cavalier shared goalkeeping duties for Lake George in the shutout. Baylee Wright made seven stops for Fort Ann.

The Warriors improved to 4-0 in the league and are one of three unbeaten teams remaining, along with Bolton-Warrensburg (5-0) and Corinth (3-0-1).

SALEM 2, NORTH WARREN 1: Taryn Gillis and Sierra Phillips scored goals as the Generals posted their first Adirondack League win of the season on Thursday. Kayla McCauliffe had an assist.

Kiki LeGuerre scored for North Warren. Ruth Brior made 18 saves for the Cougars, who were outshot 40-8.

CHAZY 3, TICONDEROGA 1: Ava McAuliffe scored twice as Chazy defeated Ticonderoga on Thursday.

Addy Moore scored the Ti goal on a second-half penalty kick. Keirra Bechard made 14 saves.

GREENWICH 6, SPA CATHOLIC 0: Jackson Fortier and Evan Merril each scored twice as the Witches posted a non-league win over Saratoga Catholic.

Declan Kelleher and Amani Raphael also scored.