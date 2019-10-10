{{featured_button_text}}

LAKE GEORGE 7, HADLEY-LUZERNE 0

(at Lake George)

League: Adirondack League

Hadley-Luzerne;0;0 — 0

Lake George;3;4 — 7

First half: 1, Lake George, Gabby Marchello (Rebecca Kohls), 23:38. 2, Lake George, Kylie Mann, 31:54. 3, Lake George, Kylie Mann (Gabby Marchello), 39:28.

Second half: 4, Lake George, Reya Singh (Rebecca Kohls), 44:31. 5, Lake George, Juliana Yepes-Hoyos (Lila Frazier), 50:01. 6, Lake George, Gabby Marchello, 74:09. 7, Lake George, Elizabeth Alexander (Gabby Marchello), 78:21.

Goalies-saves: Ava Pushor (LG) 4, Shannon Price (H-L) 18.

Corner kicks: Lake George 14, Hadley-Luzerne 1.

Records: Lake George (9-0, 10-3), Hadley-Luzerne (3-7, 5-7).

Notes: Gabby Marchello scored the 79th goal of her career, breaking the all-time Lake George girls record of 78 goals set by Sarah Kohls in 2018.

WHITEHALL 2, SALEM 1

(at Salem)

League: Adirondack League

Whithall;1;1 — 2

Salem;0;1 — 1

First half: 1, Whitehall, Madison Gould (Abby Baker), 34.37.

Second half: 2, Salem, Mikayah Rushinski, 38.26. 3, Whitehall, Riley West (Zoe Eggleston), 8.56.

Goalies-saves: Katie Sweenor (Sal) 7, dory Gosselin (White) 7.

FORT ANN 4, GRANVILLE 0

(at Fort Ann)

League: Adirondack League

Granville;0;0 — 0

Fort Ann;2;2 — 4

First half: 1, Fort Ann, Sarah Paige (Melissa Vega), 35:00. 2, Fort Ann, Riley Echeandia (Angel Aratare), 21:00.

Second half: 3, Fort Ann, Sarah Paige, 36:00. 4, Fort Ann, Sarah Paige (Brooke Wright), 19:00.

Goalies-saves: Faith Lehoisky (FA) 1, Alyssa Welner (Gra) 10.

Corner kicks: Granville 2, Fort Ann 5.

Records: Fort Ann (8-2-1, 10-2-1).

Notes: Senior Sarah Paige scored in the first 5 minutes on a beautiful cross from Melissa Vega. Sarah Paige ended the day with three goals. Riley Echeandia added the other goal for the Cardinals. Angel Aratare recorded her first varsity assist.

BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 5, CORINTH 0

(at Bolton)

League: Adirondack League

Corinth;0;0 — 0

Bolton-Warrensburg;5;0 — 5

First half: 1, Bolton-Warrensburg, Hope Boland (Leah Monroe), 5. 2, Bolton-Warrensburg, Leah Monroe (Hope Boland), 8. 3, Bolton-Warrensburg, Hope Boland (Kara Bacon), 21. 4, Bolton-Warrensburg, Hope Boland (Skyler Scott), 22. 5, Bolton-Warrensburg, Gabs Mowery (Hope Boland), 36.

Second half: None.

Goalies-saves: Jordan Barker (B-W) 5.

Corner kicks: Bolton-Warrensburg 3, Corinth 0.

Records: Bolton Warrensburg (8-2, 10-2).

Notes: Hope Boland scored a hat trick on senior night in Bolton.

JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 5, WELLS 0

(at Wells)

League: Northern Soccer League

Johnsburg-Minerva;1;4 — 5

Wells;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, Johnsburg-Minerva, Cassie Dunbar (Kate Wimberly).

Second half: 2, Johnsburg-Minerva, Cassie Dunbar. 3, Johnsburg-Minerva, Cassie Dunbar (Kate Wimberly). 4, Johnsburg-Minerva, Phoebe Glover. 5, Johnsburg-Minerva, Hannah McNally.

Goalies-saves: Charlize Bernard (J-M) 0, Madigan Miner-Vargas (Wells) 20.

Corner kicks: Johnsburg-Minerva 9, Wells 0.

Records: Johnsburg-minerva (7-3-1, 8-4-1).

CAMBRIDGE 4, BERLIN 0

(at New Lebanon)

League: Wasaren League

Cambridge;1;3 — 4

Berlin;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, Cambridge, Lilly Phillips (Sophie Phillips).

Second half: 2, Cambridge, Vanessa Evans (Sophie Phillips). 3, Cambridge, Sophie Phillips (Hannah A). 4, Cambridge, Lily Gates.

Records: Cambridge (9-4).

STILLWATER 2, HOOSIC VALLEY 0

(at Stillwater)

League: Wasaren League

Hoosic Valley;0;0 — 0

Stillwater;0;2 — 2

First half: None.

Second half: 1, Stillwater, Kate McEvoy (Keelyn Peacock), 62:27. 2, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett, 74:58.

Goalies-saves: Kiersten Conroy (Still) 3, Kate Chamberlain (HV) 7.

SCHROON LAKE 3, CROWN POINT 0

(at Schroon Lake)

League: Northern Soccer League

Schroon Lake;1;2 — 3

Crown Point;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, Schroon Lake, Maddie Anauo, 13:21.

Second half: 2, Schroon Lake, Malena Gereau (Alyssa Decesare), 34:13. 3, Schroon Lake, Malena Gereau (Victoria Buell), 6:49.

Goalies-saves: Emma Haneman (SL) 6, Eleanor Harmon (Crown Point) 7.

Corner kicks: Schroon Lake 0, Crown Point 3.

Records: Schroon Lake (6-5-0).

CHAZY 7, TICONDEROGA 0

(at Ticonderoga)

League: Northern Soccer League

Chazy;2;5 — 7

Ticonderoga;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, Chazy, Celine Juneau, 21:44. 2, Chazy, Ava McAuliffe (Celine Juneau), 32:34.

Second half: 3, Chazy, Celine Juneau (Olivia McLennan), 12:48. 4, Chazy, Celine Juneau (Kaelan Bilow), 18:19. 5, Chazy, Ava McAuliffe (Hailey Laurin), 30:38. 6, Chazy, Olivia McLennan (Emma Smith), 33:21. 7, Chazy, Hailey Laurin (Olivia McLennan), 38:07.

Goalies-saves: Olivia Rotella (Chazy) 8, Lizzie Rich (Ti) 17.

Corner kicks: Chazy 3, Ti 3.

KEENE 4, INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 1

(at Indian Lake)

League: Northern Soccer League

Keene;4;0 — 4

Indian/Long Lake;0;1 — 1

First half: 1, Keene, Haylie Buysse (Alyssa Summo), 2:33. 2, Keene, Emily Whitney (Megan Quinn), 19:01. 3, Keene, Haylie Buysse (Emily Whitney), 20:53. 4, Keene, Haylie Buysse (Emily Whitney), 23:28.

Second half: 5, IL-LL, Hannah Keller, 38:53.

Goalies-saves: Alex Campbell (IL-LL) 15, Sohia Johnson (17) 7.

Corner kicks: Il-ll 0, Keene 3.

