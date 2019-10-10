LAKE GEORGE 7, HADLEY-LUZERNE 0
(at Lake George)
League: Adirondack League
Hadley-Luzerne;0;0 — 0
Lake George;3;4 — 7
First half: 1, Lake George, Gabby Marchello (Rebecca Kohls), 23:38. 2, Lake George, Kylie Mann, 31:54. 3, Lake George, Kylie Mann (Gabby Marchello), 39:28.
Second half: 4, Lake George, Reya Singh (Rebecca Kohls), 44:31. 5, Lake George, Juliana Yepes-Hoyos (Lila Frazier), 50:01. 6, Lake George, Gabby Marchello, 74:09. 7, Lake George, Elizabeth Alexander (Gabby Marchello), 78:21.
Goalies-saves: Ava Pushor (LG) 4, Shannon Price (H-L) 18.
Corner kicks: Lake George 14, Hadley-Luzerne 1.
Records: Lake George (9-0, 10-3), Hadley-Luzerne (3-7, 5-7).
Notes: Gabby Marchello scored the 79th goal of her career, breaking the all-time Lake George girls record of 78 goals set by Sarah Kohls in 2018.
WHITEHALL 2, SALEM 1
(at Salem)
League: Adirondack League
Whithall;1;1 — 2
Salem;0;1 — 1
First half: 1, Whitehall, Madison Gould (Abby Baker), 34.37.
Second half: 2, Salem, Mikayah Rushinski, 38.26. 3, Whitehall, Riley West (Zoe Eggleston), 8.56.
Goalies-saves: Katie Sweenor (Sal) 7, dory Gosselin (White) 7.
FORT ANN 4, GRANVILLE 0
(at Fort Ann)
League: Adirondack League
Granville;0;0 — 0
Fort Ann;2;2 — 4
First half: 1, Fort Ann, Sarah Paige (Melissa Vega), 35:00. 2, Fort Ann, Riley Echeandia (Angel Aratare), 21:00.
Second half: 3, Fort Ann, Sarah Paige, 36:00. 4, Fort Ann, Sarah Paige (Brooke Wright), 19:00.
Goalies-saves: Faith Lehoisky (FA) 1, Alyssa Welner (Gra) 10.
Corner kicks: Granville 2, Fort Ann 5.
Records: Fort Ann (8-2-1, 10-2-1).
Notes: Senior Sarah Paige scored in the first 5 minutes on a beautiful cross from Melissa Vega. Sarah Paige ended the day with three goals. Riley Echeandia added the other goal for the Cardinals. Angel Aratare recorded her first varsity assist.
BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 5, CORINTH 0
(at Bolton)
League: Adirondack League
Corinth;0;0 — 0
Bolton-Warrensburg;5;0 — 5
First half: 1, Bolton-Warrensburg, Hope Boland (Leah Monroe), 5. 2, Bolton-Warrensburg, Leah Monroe (Hope Boland), 8. 3, Bolton-Warrensburg, Hope Boland (Kara Bacon), 21. 4, Bolton-Warrensburg, Hope Boland (Skyler Scott), 22. 5, Bolton-Warrensburg, Gabs Mowery (Hope Boland), 36.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Jordan Barker (B-W) 5.
Corner kicks: Bolton-Warrensburg 3, Corinth 0.
Records: Bolton Warrensburg (8-2, 10-2).
Notes: Hope Boland scored a hat trick on senior night in Bolton.
JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 5, WELLS 0
(at Wells)
League: Northern Soccer League
Johnsburg-Minerva;1;4 — 5
Wells;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Johnsburg-Minerva, Cassie Dunbar (Kate Wimberly).
Second half: 2, Johnsburg-Minerva, Cassie Dunbar. 3, Johnsburg-Minerva, Cassie Dunbar (Kate Wimberly). 4, Johnsburg-Minerva, Phoebe Glover. 5, Johnsburg-Minerva, Hannah McNally.
Goalies-saves: Charlize Bernard (J-M) 0, Madigan Miner-Vargas (Wells) 20.
Corner kicks: Johnsburg-Minerva 9, Wells 0.
Records: Johnsburg-minerva (7-3-1, 8-4-1).
CAMBRIDGE 4, BERLIN 0
(at New Lebanon)
League: Wasaren League
Cambridge;1;3 — 4
Berlin;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Cambridge, Lilly Phillips (Sophie Phillips).
Second half: 2, Cambridge, Vanessa Evans (Sophie Phillips). 3, Cambridge, Sophie Phillips (Hannah A). 4, Cambridge, Lily Gates.
Records: Cambridge (9-4).
STILLWATER 2, HOOSIC VALLEY 0
(at Stillwater)
League: Wasaren League
Hoosic Valley;0;0 — 0
Stillwater;0;2 — 2
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Stillwater, Kate McEvoy (Keelyn Peacock), 62:27. 2, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett, 74:58.
Goalies-saves: Kiersten Conroy (Still) 3, Kate Chamberlain (HV) 7.
SCHROON LAKE 3, CROWN POINT 0
(at Schroon Lake)
League: Northern Soccer League
Schroon Lake;1;2 — 3
Crown Point;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Schroon Lake, Maddie Anauo, 13:21.
Second half: 2, Schroon Lake, Malena Gereau (Alyssa Decesare), 34:13. 3, Schroon Lake, Malena Gereau (Victoria Buell), 6:49.
Goalies-saves: Emma Haneman (SL) 6, Eleanor Harmon (Crown Point) 7.
Corner kicks: Schroon Lake 0, Crown Point 3.
Records: Schroon Lake (6-5-0).
CHAZY 7, TICONDEROGA 0
(at Ticonderoga)
League: Northern Soccer League
Chazy;2;5 — 7
Ticonderoga;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Chazy, Celine Juneau, 21:44. 2, Chazy, Ava McAuliffe (Celine Juneau), 32:34.
Second half: 3, Chazy, Celine Juneau (Olivia McLennan), 12:48. 4, Chazy, Celine Juneau (Kaelan Bilow), 18:19. 5, Chazy, Ava McAuliffe (Hailey Laurin), 30:38. 6, Chazy, Olivia McLennan (Emma Smith), 33:21. 7, Chazy, Hailey Laurin (Olivia McLennan), 38:07.
Goalies-saves: Olivia Rotella (Chazy) 8, Lizzie Rich (Ti) 17.
Corner kicks: Chazy 3, Ti 3.
KEENE 4, INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 1
(at Indian Lake)
League: Northern Soccer League
Keene;4;0 — 4
Indian/Long Lake;0;1 — 1
First half: 1, Keene, Haylie Buysse (Alyssa Summo), 2:33. 2, Keene, Emily Whitney (Megan Quinn), 19:01. 3, Keene, Haylie Buysse (Emily Whitney), 20:53. 4, Keene, Haylie Buysse (Emily Whitney), 23:28.
Second half: 5, IL-LL, Hannah Keller, 38:53.
Goalies-saves: Alex Campbell (IL-LL) 15, Sohia Johnson (17) 7.
Corner kicks: Il-ll 0, Keene 3.
