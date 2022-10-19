ROUNDUP: Lott-Diamond scores five goals as H-L triumphs

Carolina Lott-Diamond recorded five goals and two assists and Hadley-Luzerne jumped out to a big early lead on the way to an 8-1 victory over Hoosic Valley in the Section II Girls Soccer Tournament on Wednesday.

The Eagles (10-4-2), who are seeded fifth in Class C, advance to play a road game against No. 4 Berne-Knox on Friday (3 p.m.).

Lott-Diamond scored on Gabby Graham’s assist less than two minutes into Wednesday’s game. She scored all five of her goals in the first half. Hannah Johnson scored twice for H-L and Kayden Beaver added a second-half goal.

Madison Lent made 12 saves in goal for the Eagles, who had their ninth shutout of the season. Sophie Svec stopped 14 shots for Hoosic Valley, which got its only goal from Marissa Tucker.