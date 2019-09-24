HADLEY-LUZERNE 1,
WHITEHALL 0, OT
(at Hadley-Luzerne)
League: Adirondack League
Whitehall 0 0 0 0 — 0
Hadley-Luzerne 0 0 1 0 — 1
First half: None.
Second half: None.
First Overtime: 1, Hadley-Luzerne, Carolina Lott-Diamond (Gabby Mosher), 4:56.
Goalies-saves: Shannon Price (H-L) 9, Dorey Gosselin (Wh) 8.
Corner kicks: Hadley-Luzerne 5, Whitehall 7.
Records: Hadley Luzerne (2-3-0, 4-4-0), Whitehall (1-4, 3-4).
Notes: Whitehall and Hadley-Luzerne played a hard physical game and ended scoreless at the end of regulation. In overtime, Gabby Mosher passed to Carolina Lott-Diamond who took the ball in to score the only goal of the game.
CORINTH 2, GRANVILLE 1
(at Corinth)
League: Adirondack League
Granville 0 1 — 1
Corinth 1 1 — 2
First half: 1, Corinth, Abby Speildenner (Hannah DeLisle), 15:30.
Second half: 2, Corinth, Teighan Sullivan (Alison White), 7:50. 3, Granville, Nicole Arnhold (Clarissa LaBell), 2:41.
Goalies-saves: Mary Vanderhayden (Cor) 4, Kierra Rice (Gra) 7.
Corner kicks: Granville 1, Corinth 5.
Records: Corinth (1-4, 1-5-1), Granville (0-5, 0-5).
Notes: Abby Speildenner gave the Tomahawks the lead in the first half on a beautiful shot in the top corner. Teighan Sullivan headed the ball in from an Alison White assist to make it 2-0. Granville scored off a free kick with 2:41 left on a goal by Nicole Arnhold. Mary Vanderhayden played her first ever game as a varsity goalie to get the win.
LAKE GEORGE 12, SALEM 3
(at Lake George)
League: Adirondack League
Salem 3 0 — 3
Lake George 9 3 — 12
First half: 1, Lake George, Gabby Marchello (Stephanie Dickinson-Frevola), 5:52. 2, Lake George, Gabby Marchello (Katie O’Donnell), 16:38. 3, Salem, Mikaya Rushinski (Kylei Ruebel), 37:39. 4, Lake George, Gabby Marchello (Rebecca Kohls), 19:25. 5, Salem, Kylei Ruebel (Mikayah Rushinski), 19:43. 6, Lake George, Gabby Marchello (Rebecca Kohls), 22:12. 7, Lake George, Gabby Marchello, 28:17. 8, Lake George, Gabby Marchello, 31:50. 9, Lake George, Own Goal, 34:04. 10, Lake George, Katie O’Donnell (Stephanie Dickinson-Frevola), 36:26. 11, Salem, Amber Terry (Kylei Ruebel), 38:28. 12, Lake George, Kylie Mann (Stephanie Dickinson-Frevola), 39:32.
Second half: 13, Lake George, Katie O’Donnell (Rebecca Kohls), 43 02. 14, Lake George, Brenna Metivier, 54:42. 15, Lake George, Jenna Matthews (Stephanie Dickinson-Frevola), 56:20.
Goalies-saves: Ava Pushor (LG) 5, Kathryn Sweenor (Sal) 11.
Corner kicks: Lake George 4, Salem 0.
You have free articles remaining.
Records: Lake George (5-0, 6-1), Salem (3-2, 4-2).
QUEENSBURY 11, HUDSON FALLS 0
(at Queensbury)
League: Foothills Council
Hudson Falls 0 0 — 0
Queensbury 6 5 — 11
First half: 1, Queensbury, Brigid Duffy, 7:44. 2, Queensbury, Brigid Duffy (Izzy Dennison), 11:06. 3, Queensbury, Izzy Dennison (Christina Cummings), 14:52. 4, Queensbury, Brigid Duffy (Cassidy Ray), 21:43. 5, Queensbury, Christina Cummings (Izzy Dennison), 32:50. 6, Queensbury, Christina Cummings (Brigid Duffy), 36:04.
Second half: 7, Queensbury, Bayley Duffy (Sophia Keshmiri), 43:15. 8, Queensbury, Bayley Duffy (Brigid Duffy), 45:20. 9, Queensbury, Bayley Duffy (Christina Cummings), 49:41. 10, Queensbury, Izzy Dennison (Mirabelle Ross), 57:04. 11, Queensbury, Kaileigh Hunt (Sophia Keshmiri), 86:14.
Goalies-saves: Kaileigh Hunt (Q) 2, Bayley Duffy (Q) 1, Mikayla Varney (HuF) 9.
Corner kicks: Queensbury 7, Hudson Falls 2.
Records: Queensbury (7-0, 8-1).
Notes: Both Bayley Duffy and Kaileigh Hunt scored their first varsity goal. Mirabelle Ross recorded her first varsity assist.
CAMBRIDGE 4, HOOSICK FALLS 0
(at Cambridge)
League: Wasaren League
Cambridge 3 1 — 4
Hoosick Falls 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Cambridge, Lilly Phillips. 2, Cambridge, Sophie Phillips. 3, Cambridge, Sydney Benson.
Second half: 4, Cambridge, Lily Gates.
Goalies-saves: McKayla Mclenithan (Cam) 8.
Records: Cambridge (3-0, 4-2).
Notes: The Cambridge offense spread the ball around well. Vanessa Evans possessed the ball much of the time, which led to an assist. Ruth Nolan and Sophie Phillips took control in the second half, which helped spread the ball around well. Cambridge had 36 shots on goal.
JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 10, WELLS 0
(at Minerva)
League: Northern Soccer League
Johnsburg-Minerva 3 7 — 10
Wells 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Johnsburg-Minerva, Cassie Dunbar (Hannah McNally), 8:00. 2, Johnsburg-Minerva Cassie Dunbar, 17:58. 3, Johnsburg-Minerva, Cassie Dunbar, 26:34.
Second half: 4, Johnsburg-Minerva, Hannah McNally, 6:19. 5, Johnsburg-Minerva, Hannah McNally, 9:40. 6, Johnsburg-Minerva, Sydney Selleck, 15:13. 7, Johnsburg-Minerva, Sydney Selleck (Shae Riedinger), 15:37. 8, Johnsburg-Minerva, Hannah McNally (Cassie Dunbar), 19:19. 9, Johnsburg-Minerva, Hannah McNally, 24:26. 10, Johnsburg-Minerva, Cassie Dunbar (Hannah McNally), 31:00.
Goalies-saves: Charlize Bernard (J-M) 1, Madigan Miner-Vargas (W) 10.
Corner kicks: Johnsburg-Minerva 9, Wells 0.
Records: Johnsburg-Minerva (3-3, 4-4).
Notes: Sydney Selleck scored her first two goals of the season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.