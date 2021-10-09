 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
ROUNDUP: Lott-Diamond leads Eagles to win
0 comments
agate

ROUNDUP: Lott-Diamond leads Eagles to win

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HADLEY-LUZERNE 7, NORTH WARREN 0

(at Hadley-Luzerne)

League: Adirondack League

North Warren;0;0 — 0

Hadley-Luzerne;4;3 — 7

First half: 1, Hadley-Luzerne, Carolina Lott-Diamond, 23:38. 2, Hadley-Luzerne, Carolina Lott-Diamond (Gabby Mosher), 18:41. 3, Hadley-Luzerne, Carolina Lott-Diamond (Leena Haskell), 4:45. 4, Hadley-Luzerne, Hannah Johnson (Carolina Lott-Diamond), 3:20.

Second half: 5, Hadley-Luzerne, Madison Lent (Hannah Johnson), 21:17. 6, Hadley-Luzerne, Gabby Mosher, 9:01. 7, Hadley-Luzerne, Madison Lent (Jessica Amoroso), 6:57.

Goalies-saves: Madison Lent (H-L) 3, Sarah Abbott (H-L) 3, Ruth Brior (NW) 14.

Corner kicks: Hadley-Luzerne 6, North Warren 1.

Records: Hadley-Luzerne (5-3-1, 6-4-1).

Notes: Caroline Lott-Diamond recorded three goals and one assist for Hadley-Luzerne. Madison Lent scored two goals as well for H-L. Leena Haskell recorded her first varisty assist as well. Gabby Mosher scored her first goal for the year on a penalty kick.

LAKE GEORGE 2,
BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 0

(at Lake George, Friday)

League: Non-league

Berlin-New Lebanon;0;0 — 0

Lake George;0;2 — 2

First half: None.

Second half: 1, Lake George, Lila Frazier (Samantha Gorey), 46:00. 2, Lake George, Lila Frazier (Katie Seguljic), 70:00.

Goalies-saves: Alivia Dean (LG) 1, Rebecca Madsen (BNL) 6.

Records: Lake George (5-2, 8-5).

Notes: The Lake George girls and boys soccer teams hosted their annual "Fight Like Mike" games to honor coach Mike McLaughlin and to raise money for the C R Wood Cancer Center at Pruyn Pavilion in Glens Falls Hospital.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Atlanta Falcons prepare for NFL London game against the New York Jets

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News