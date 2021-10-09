ROUNDUP: Lott-Diamond leads Eagles to win

HADLEY-LUZERNE 7, NORTH WARREN 0
(at Hadley-Luzerne)
League: Adirondack League
North Warren;0;0 — 0
Hadley-Luzerne;4;3 — 7
First half: 1, Hadley-Luzerne, Carolina Lott-Diamond, 23:38. 2, Hadley-Luzerne, Carolina Lott-Diamond (Gabby Mosher), 18:41. 3, Hadley-Luzerne, Carolina Lott-Diamond (Leena Haskell), 4:45. 4, Hadley-Luzerne, Hannah Johnson (Carolina Lott-Diamond), 3:20.
Second half: 5, Hadley-Luzerne, Madison Lent (Hannah Johnson), 21:17. 6, Hadley-Luzerne, Gabby Mosher, 9:01. 7, Hadley-Luzerne, Madison Lent (Jessica Amoroso), 6:57.
Goalies-saves: Madison Lent (H-L) 3, Sarah Abbott (H-L) 3, Ruth Brior (NW) 14.
Corner kicks: Hadley-Luzerne 6, North Warren 1.
Records: Hadley-Luzerne (5-3-1, 6-4-1).
Notes: Caroline Lott-Diamond recorded three goals and one assist for Hadley-Luzerne. Madison Lent scored two goals as well for H-L. Leena Haskell recorded her first varisty assist as well. Gabby Mosher scored her first goal for the year on a penalty kick.
LAKE GEORGE 2,
BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 0
(at Lake George, Friday)
League: Non-league
Berlin-New Lebanon;0;0 — 0
Lake George;0;2 — 2
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Lake George, Lila Frazier (Samantha Gorey), 46:00. 2, Lake George, Lila Frazier (Katie Seguljic), 70:00.
Goalies-saves: Alivia Dean (LG) 1, Rebecca Madsen (BNL) 6.
Records: Lake George (5-2, 8-5).
Notes: The Lake George girls and boys soccer teams hosted their annual "Fight Like Mike" games to honor coach Mike McLaughlin and to raise money for the C R Wood Cancer Center at Pruyn Pavilion in Glens Falls Hospital.