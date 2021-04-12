ROUNDUP: Loso's goal lifts Cards; L.G., Hartford also win one-goal games

FORT ANN 1, HADLEY-LUZERNE 0
(at Golden Goal)
League: Adirondack League
Hadley-Luzerne;0;0 — 0
Fort Ann;0;1 — 1
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Fort Ann, Ty Loso, 44:00.
Goalies-saves: Adam Winchell (FA) 1, Zack Caldwell (H-L) 7.
Corner kicks: Fort Ann 9, Hadley-Luzerne 0.
Records: Fort Ann (4-0, 4-0), Hadley-Luzerne (2-2, 2-2).
LAKE GEORGE 2, CORINTH 1
(at Lake George)
League: Adirondack League
Corinth;1;0 — 1
Lake George;1;1 — 2
First half: 1, Lake George, Ethan Gereau (Matt Richard), 8:13. 2, Corinth, Tyler Hall, 17:34.
Second half: 3, Lake George, Nick Wagemann (Matt Richard, Sam Knauf), 51:56.
Goalies-saves: Curtis Rigley (Cor) 15, Brad Erceg (LG) 1.
Corner kicks: Corinth 1, Lake George 6.
Records: Lake George (5-0, 5-0), Corinth (1-3, 1-3).
Notes: Lake George played on its home field for the first time this year. The Warriors got on the board first as Matt Richard sent a ball over the top to a streaking Ethan Gereau, who settled it and struck a solid shot into the net. Corinth scored 10 minutes later as Tyler Hall curled in a shot from just inside the penalty area to make it 1-1. In the second half, Lake George had a free kick that Sam Knauf crossed to the far post, where Matt Richard got a touch on it to elude the keeper and Nick Wagemann scooted in to slam the ball into the net. The Lake George defense of Garrett Dunsmore, Jackson Baker, Kyle Dolan, Nick Wagemann, and Anthony Richichi allowed only two shots. Sophomore keeper Brad Erceg had a good save and made some other plays on through balls to earn his first varsity win. Curtis Rigley made 15 saves in goal for Corinth.
HARTFORD 1, NORTH WARREN 0
(at Golden Goal)
League: Adirondack League
Hartford;0;1 — 1
North Warren;0;0 — 0
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Hartford, Nate Fiske (Cody Baker), 18:47.
Goalies-saves: Austin Wells (Hart) 4, Connor Jennings (NW) 5.
Corner kicks: Hartford 5, North Warren 6.
Records: North Warren (2-2-1), Hartford (3-2).
BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 0, SALEM 0, 2OT
(at Bolton)
League: Adirondack League
Bolton-Warr.;0;0;0;0 — 0
Salem;0;0;0;0 — 0
First half: None.
Second half: None.
First overtime: None.
Second overtime: None.
Goalies-saves: Daalten DeMarsh (BW) 5, Samuel McAlonie (Sal) 10.
Corner kicks: Bolton-Warrensburg 6, Salem 3.
Records: Salem (0-1-1, 0-1-1), Bolton-Warrensburg (0-3-2, 0-3-2).
Notes: B-W and Salem both played a hard-fought match with each team trading chances, but the defenses were up to the task.
ARGYLE 5, GRANVILLE 1
(at Golden Goal)
League: Adirondack League
Granville;0;1 — 1
Argyle;0;5 — 5
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Argyle, Tyler Humiston (Carsen Bartow), 37:09. 2, Argyle, Tyler Humiston (Kaleb Dennis), 35:00. 3, Granville, Conner Farrell (Carter O'leary), 19:01. 4, Argyle, Tyler Humiston (Cole Schilling), 10:15. 5, Argyle, Tyler Humiston (Daniel Lohret), 5:08. 6, Argyle, Tyler Humiston (Ben Cuthbert), 4:31.
Goalies-saves: Caden Powers (Gra) 13, Jared Montello (Arg) 5.
Corner kicks: Granville 2, Argyle 6.
Records: Argyle (3-2), Granville (0-5).