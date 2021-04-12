ROUNDUP: Loso's goal lifts Cards; L.G., Hartford also win one-goal games

Notes: Lake George played on its home field for the first time this year. The Warriors got on the board first as Matt Richard sent a ball over the top to a streaking Ethan Gereau, who settled it and struck a solid shot into the net. Corinth scored 10 minutes later as Tyler Hall curled in a shot from just inside the penalty area to make it 1-1. In the second half, Lake George had a free kick that Sam Knauf crossed to the far post, where Matt Richard got a touch on it to elude the keeper and Nick Wagemann scooted in to slam the ball into the net. The Lake George defense of Garrett Dunsmore, Jackson Baker, Kyle Dolan, Nick Wagemann, and Anthony Richichi allowed only two shots. Sophomore keeper Brad Erceg had a good save and made some other plays on through balls to earn his first varsity win. Curtis Rigley made 15 saves in goal for Corinth.