ROUNDUP: Littell's 2nd-half goal leads way for Greenwich
ROUNDUP: Littell's 2nd-half goal leads way for Greenwich

GREENWICH 2, STILLWATER 1

(at Greenwich, Friday)

League: Wasaren League

Stillwater;1;0 — 1

Greenwich;1;1 — 2

First half: 1, Stillwater, Ben Rubinstein, 15:00. 2, Greenwich, Madigan Carner (Declan Kelleher), 25:00.

Second half: 3, Greenwich, Marcus Littell (K. Amani Raphael), 65:00.

Goalies-saves: Owen Keech (Gre) 7, Evan Coe (Still) 7.

Corner kicks: Greenwich 2, Stillwater 2.

Records: Greenwich (4-1-0, 4-2-0), Stillwater (2-3-0, 2-3-0).

Notes: Greenwich put in the go-ahead around the 65th minute of the game. A corner kick by Amani Raphael found the head of Marcus Littell on the backside of the box. Littell pounded it into the net, sealing Greenwich's victory.

