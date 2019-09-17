FORT ANN 2, GRANVILLE 0
(at Granville)
League: Adirondack League
Granville;0;0 — 0
Fort Ann;0;2 — 2
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Fort Ann, Sarah Paige, 26:00. 2, Fort Ann, Paige Trzaskos (Natalie Cody), 3:00.
Goalies-saves: Faith Lehoisky (FA) 1, Kierra Rice (G) 15.
Corner kicks: Granville 1, Fort Ann 6.
Records: Fort Ann (3-0, 6-0), Granville (0-3, 0-3).
Notes: The Cardinals' defense played outstanding, only allowing 1 shot on goal as Faith Lehoisky recorded her third shutout of the season. Paige Trzaskos scored her first career goal and Sarah Paige added the other goal. Natalie Cody had an assist.
LAKE GEORGE 10,
HADLEY-LUZERNE 0
(at Luzerne)
League: Adirondack League
Lake George;10;0 — 10
Hadley-Luzerne;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Lake George, Gabby Marchello (Stephanie Dickinson-Frevola), 0:22. 2, Lake George, Kylie Mann, 3;59. 3, Lake George, Gabby Marchello, 6:55. 4, Lake George, Rachel Jaeger, 10:00. 5, Lake George, Katie O'Donnell, 13:00. 6, Lake George, Rachel Jaeger (Gabby Marchello), 16:00. 7, Lake George, Rebecca Kohls, 19:55. 8, Lake George, Gabby Marchello, 34:37. 9, Lake George, Alice Fox (Katie O'Donnell), 35:43. 10, Lake George, Katie O'Donnell, 38:00.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Ava Pushor (LG) 4, Shannon Price (H-L) 8.
Corner kicks: Lake George 3, Hadley-Luzerne 3.
Records: Hadley-Luzerne (1-2, 3-2), Lake George (3-0, 4-1).
BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 10,
CORINTH 2
(at Corinth)
League: Adirondack League
Bolton-Warrens.;9;1 — 10
Corinth;1;1 — 2
First half: 1, B-W, Katelyn Van Auken (Leah Monroe), 37:57. 2, Corinth, Molly Shayne (Allison White), 33:28. 3, B-W, Katelyn Van Auken (Leah Monroe), 31:32. 4, B-W, Hope Boland (Leah Monroe), 29:09. 5, Bolton, Leah Monroe (Gabs Mowery), 28:10. 6, B-W, Katelyn Van Auken (Hope Boland), 26:24. 7, B-W, Gabs Mowery (Hope Boland), 11:41. 8, B-W, Katelyn Van Auken (Ella Constantineau), 11:03. 9, B-W, Leah Monroe (Hope Boland), 8:45. 10, B-W, Gabs Mowery (Hope Boland), 6:53.
Second half: 11, B-W, Maria Baker, 22:45. 12, Corinth, Madison Pincheon, :11.
Goalies-saves: Teagan Kilinski (C) 16, Jordan Barker (B-W) 5.
Corner kicks: Bolton-Warrensburg 7, Corinth 1.
Records: Corinth (0-3, 0-4-1), Bolton-Warrensburg (3-1).
Notes: Katelyn Van Auken scored two of her four goals off of headers on corner kicks. For Corinth, Madison Pincheon scored her first varsity goal.
