ROUNDUP: Late Murphy goal lives Queensbury past Schuylerville

Notes: The Indians converted two goals by Durant Poole, both on assists from Cyrus Guillet. Poole scored his first goal on a short pass in the box that beat the keeper to his right. The Tigers had the bulk of the possession and attempts at the opening of the second half, but Poole scored his second goal during a messy scrum in the box. Freshman Ayden Grieve picked up the shutout in his varsity debut in goal. Glens Falls had outstanding performances from Evan Wiggins, Jack Motsiff and Aiden Wiggins. Brayden Becker, Tyler Cook and Carter White played well for the Tigers.