ROUNDUP: Late Murphy goal lives Queensbury past Schuylerville

Camden Murphy scored the winning goal with four minutes remaining Tuesday to lift Queensbury to a 2-1 victory over Schuylerville.
Also Tuesday, Durant Poole scored two goals and freshman goalie Ayden Grieve made eight saves to lead Glens Falls to a 2-0 victory over Hudson Falls.
QUEENSBURY 2, SCHUYLERVILLE 1
(at Schuylerville)
League: Foothills Council
Queensbury 1 1 — 2
Schuylerville 1 0 — 1
First half: 1, Schuylerville, Lucas Cottrell (Balasai Witt), 11:04. 2, Queensbury, Bergen Caprood (Max Roca), 4:00.
Second half: 3, Queensbury, Camden Murphy (Gavin Kelly), 4:10.
Goalies-saves: Anthony Kelly (S) 5, Kyle Fitzgerald (Q) 1, Sean Seeley (Q) 3.
Corner kicks: Queensbury 6, Schuylerville 1.
Records: Schuylerville (0-1, 0-1), Queensbury (1-0, 1-0).
Notes: Queensbury got the game winner from Camden Murphy with 4 minutes remaining to beat the Black Horses.
GLENS FALLS 2, HUDSON FALLS 0
(at Putt LaMay Field)
League: Foothills Council
Glens Falls 1 1 — 2
Hudson Falls 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Glens Falls, Durant Poole (Cyrus Guillet).
Second half: 2, Glens Falls, Durant Poole (Cyrus Guillet).
Goalies-saves: Ayden Grieve (Glens Falls) 8, Joe Lapan (Hudson Falls) 11.
Corner kicks: Glens Falls 2, Hudson Falls 0.
Records: Hudson Falls (0-1, 0-1), Glens Falls (1-0, 1-0).
Notes: The Indians converted two goals by Durant Poole, both on assists from Cyrus Guillet. Poole scored his first goal on a short pass in the box that beat the keeper to his right. The Tigers had the bulk of the possession and attempts at the opening of the second half, but Poole scored his second goal during a messy scrum in the box. Freshman Ayden Grieve picked up the shutout in his varsity debut in goal. Glens Falls had outstanding performances from Evan Wiggins, Jack Motsiff and Aiden Wiggins. Brayden Becker, Tyler Cook and Carter White played well for the Tigers.
BETHLEHEM 3, SOUTH GLENS FALLS 0
(at Afrim’s Sports Park, Latham)
League: Non-league
South High 0 0 — 0
Bethlehem 2 1 — 3
First half: 1, Bethlehem, Ryan (Browne). 2, Bethlehem, Michael (Moloney).
Second half: 3, Bethlehem, Kiran (Sood).
Goalies-saves: Nolan Kurtz (South High) 6, Brayden Karn (Bethlehem) 0, Henry Lane (Bethlehem) 3.
Corner kicks: South High 1, Bethlehem 4.
Records: Bethlehem (0-0, 1-0), South High (0-0, 0-1).
Notes: The first meeting between the two programs in school history.
SCOTIA 11, JOHNSTOWN 0
(at Scotia)
League: Foothills Council
Johnstown 0 0 — 0
Scotia 6 5 — 11
First half: 1, Scotia, Sam Storti (Jaiden Alas). 2, Scotia, Kofi Jack (Sam Storti). 3, Scotia, Kofi Jack (Sam Storti). 4, Scotia, Connor Raven (Kofi Jack). 5, Scotia, Sam Storti (Nate Estes). 6, Scotia, Nate Estes (Ryan LaPoint).
Second half: 7, Scotia, Kofi Jack. 8, Scotia, Noah Murdock (Matthew Schraa). 9, Scotia, Kofi Jack (Sam Storti). 10, Scotia, Sam Storti (Liam Chase). 11, Scotia-glenville, Sam Storti.
Goalies-saves: Zach Place (S) 2, Steven VanNostrand (J) 9.
Corner kicks: Scotia 11, Johnstown 2.