ROUNDUP: Lake George's season ends in OT

Middleburgh scored in the second overtime for a 2-1 victory over Lake George in the Class C quarterfinals of the Section II Boys Soccer Tournament on Saturday. The Warriors ended their season at 16-2.
In Class A, Carter Dee scored the eventual game-winning goal as Averill Park beat Scotia, 2-1.
MIDDLEBURGH 2, LAKE GEORGE 1, 2OT
(at Lake George)
Class C Quarterfinals
Middleburgh;0;1;0;1 — 2
Lake George;1;0;0;0 — 1
First half: 1, Lake George, Jack Welch (Poe Tutu), 11:19.
Second half: 2, Middleburgh, Austin Johns (Kaurice Bell), 64:19.
Second Overtime: 3, Middleburgh, Kaurice Bell (Tristin Diaz), 107:08.
Goalies-saves: Ben Croate (M) 10, Yogi Johnson (LG) 8.
Corner kicks: Middleburgh 5, Lake George 5.
Records: Lake George (16-2).
Notes: Lake George struck first at the 11-minute mark as Poe Tutu crossed the ball to the far post and freshman Jack Welch headed it in. Much of the half was played in the midfield with both teams playing compact defense. LG's Sam Knauf rang one off the post late in the half, but the score remained 1-0. Play opened up in the second half with both teams coming close to scoring. Middleburgh finally found the back of the net at the 64-minute mark as Austin Johns converted a pass from Kaurice Bell to knot things at one. LG hit the post once again on a Kyle Dolan strike, but the game ended 1-1 in regulation. In overtime, Middleburgh struck late into the second OT as Bell converted a pass from Tristin Diaz for the game-winner.
AVERILL PARK 2, SCOTIA 1
(at Averill Park High School)
Class A Quarterfinals
Scotia 1 0 — 1
Averill Park 2 0 — 2
First half: 1, Averill Park, Carter Morse, 5:21. 2, Scotia, Noah Murdock (Connor Raven), 7:00. 3, Averill Park, Carter Dee (Carter Morse), 31:01.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Zach Place (Sco) 4, Nate Bourgault (AP) 3.
Corner kicks: Scotia 4, Averill Park 3.
Records: Scotia (10-6).
