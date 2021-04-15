 Skip to main content
ROUNDUP: Lake George shuts out Corinth
ROUNDUP: Lake George shuts out Corinth

LAKE GEORGE 5, CORINTH 0

(at Golden Goal, Wednesday)

League: Adirondack League

Lake George;2;3 — 5

Corinth;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, Lake George, Katie O'Donnell (Samantha Gorey), 20. 2, Lake George, Stephanie Dickinson-Frevola (Katie O'Donnell), 30.

Second half: 3, Lake George, Lara Ann Stanco (Katie O'Donnell), 46. 4, Lake George, Katie O'Donnell (Lara Ann Stanco), 56. 5, Lake George, Alexandra Cavalier (Katie O'Donnell), 60.

Goalies-saves: Alivia Dean (LG) 1, Sofia Amrock (LG) 7, Isabel Tubbs (C) 4.

Corner kicks: Lake George 7, Corinth 1.

Records: Corinth (2-4, 3-4-1), Lake George (5-0, 7-0).

Notes: Lake George freshman Alexandra Cavalier scored her first varsity goal.

BALLSTON SPA 5,
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 1

(at South Glens Falls, Wednesday)

League: Non-league

Ballston Spa;2;3 — 5

South High;1;0 — 1

First half: 1, South High, Vanessa Jorgensen, 10:00. 2, Ballston Spa, Maddie Wania, 20:00. 3, Ballston Spa, Maddie Wania, 35:00.

Second half: 4, Ballston Spa, Sara Phelps, 22:00. 5, Ballston Spa, Kelly DuBois (Katherine Houle), 35:00.

Goalies-saves: Deme Kellogg (SGF) 5, Molly Rafferty (SGF) 3, Erin Anderson (BS) 4.

Corner kicks: South High 3, Ballston Spa 3.

Records: South High (6-3), Ballston Spa (6-3).

