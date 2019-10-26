LAKE GEORGE 4, MAYFIELD 0
(at Lake George)
Class C Quarterfinal
Mayfield 0 0 — 0
Lake George 2 2 — 4
First half: 1, Lake George, Owen Sutton (Paul Lindsay), 30:24. 2, Lake George, Sam Knauf (Justin Blanco), 19:56.
Second half: 3, Lake George, Sam Knauf, 38:29. 4, Lake George, Ethan Knauf (Owen Sutton), 31:45.
Goalies-saves: Aiden Mustuscello (May) 5, Yogi Johnson (LG) 6.
Corner kicks: Mayfield 4, Lake George 12.
Records: Lake George (13-0, 18-0).
Notes: Last year’s Class C semifinalists met in the quarterfinals. Lake George’s Owen Sutton struck first from 20 plus yards out on a pass from Paul Lindsay. Mayfield almost tied it up moments later but Lake George keeper Yogi Johnson got a piece of a crossing shot and a Warrior defender was able to clear it. Ten minutes later, Sam Knauf hit a beauty from distance after Justin Blanco got him the ball for a 2-0 lead. Lake George scored twice in the first 10 minutes of the second half. Sam Knauf added a second goal and Owen Sutton set up Ethan Knauf for his first goal of the game. The Lake George defense was lead by Colby Seguljic, Garrett Dunsmore, Patrick Huber and Ian Gillman. Ethan Hill and Jackson Baker had strong games coming off the bench.
Up next: Lake George will meet Maple Hill Wednesday night in Gloversville in the semifinals (5 p.m.).
SCHUYLERVILLE 4, GREENVILLE 2
(at Greenville)
Class B Quarterfinal
Schuylerville 3 1 — 4
Greenville 1 1 — 2
First half: 1, Schuylerville, Matt McCarthy (Liam Armstrong), 36:25. 2, Schuylerville, Garrett Hutchinson (Zach Saddlemire), 33:00. 3, Schuylerville, Liam Armstrong (Zach Saddlemire), 29:30. 4, Greenville, Cole Flannery, 7:34.
Second half: 5, Schuylerville, Zach Saddlemire, 23:35. 6, Greenville, Miles Weiss, 12:50.
Goalies-saves: Brady Eugair (Schy) 8, Donald Gardner (Gre) 6.
Corner kicks: Schuylerville 3, Greenville 5.
Records: Greenville (11-1-2, 13-3-2), Schuylerville (8-5, 11-7).
Up next: The Black Horses play Mechanicville on Wednesday in the semifinals at Mohonasen (5 p.m.).
