ROUNDUP: Lake George pulls away to top Fort Ann

LAKE GEORGE 3, FORT ANN 1
(at Lake George)
League: Non-league
Fort Ann 1 0 — 1
Lake George 1 2 — 3
First half: 1, LG, Poe Tutu (Sam Knauf), 4:12. 2, FA, Dakota Winch, 26:00.
Second half: 3, LG, Sam Knauf, 51:56. 4, LG, Jack Welch, 58:11.
Goalies-saves: Kristian Johnson (LG) 4, Dylan Brown (FA) 4.
Corner kicks: Fort Ann 5, Lake George 0.
Records: Lake George (0-0, 1-0), Fort Ann (0-0, 1-1).
Notes: Sam Knauf opened the scoring for Lake George as he chipped a ball over the top to a streaking Poe Tutu, who was able to volley over Fort Ann keeper Dylan Brown. The Cardinals tied it on a hard strike by Dakota Winch that just eluded Lake George keeper Kristian Johnson. In the second half, Knauf scored again to give the Warriors the lead. Eight minutes later, a Lake George player was taken down in the box and Knauf took the penalty kick, but was thwarted by an outstanding diving save by Brown. The ball rebounded out to a charging Jack Welch, who finished the goal for the final margin. Lake George’s back four of Devlyn Monroe, Nick Wagemann, Deacon Frost and Brad Erceg closed Fort Ann down in the second for the Warriors’ win.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 2,
NORTH WARREN 0
(at North Warren)
League: Adirondack League
Hadley-Luzerne 1 1 — 2
North Warren 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Hadley-Luzerne, Evan Kader, 29:21.
Second half: 2, Hadley-Luzerne, Connor Moulton (Jackson O’Connor), 23:15.
Goalies-saves: Zach Kramar (NW) 8, Zach Caldwell (HL) 2.
Corner kicks: Hadley-Luzerne 5, North Warren 1.
Records: North Warren (0-1, 0-1).
Notes: The game was called with just under six minutes left due to storms.
BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 4,
CORINTH 0
(at Corinth)
League: Adirondack League
Bolton-Warrensburg 2 2 — 4
Corinth 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, B-W, Louis Lang, 27:00. 2, B-W, Dan Cunniffe, 1:08.
Second half: 3, B-W, Louis Lang (Ethan Scott), 24:56. 4, B-W, Dan Cunniffe (AJ Moore), 17:07.
Goalies-saves: Shane Baker (BW) 2, Michael Petteys (C) 10, Owen Baker (C) 12.
Corner kicks: B-W 8, Corinth 1.
Records: Corinth (0-1-0, 0-1-0), Bolton-Warrensburg (1-0-0, 1-0-0).
BERLIN-NEW LEBANON 3,
GREENWICH 0
(at Greenwich, Tuesday)
League: Wasaren League
Berlin-NL 3 0 — 3
Greenwich 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Berlin, Danny Hunt, 20. 2, Berlin, Wyatt Powers, 24. 3, Berlin, Danny Hunt, 32.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Owen Keech (G) 2, Krisjon Culberson (B-NL) 5.
Corner kicks: Greenwich 1, Berlin-new Lebanon 2.
Records: Greenwich (0-1-0, 0-1-0), Berlin-New Lebanon (1-0-0, 1-0-0).
Notes: B-NL started off the scoring, capitalizing on a Greenwich hand ball in the box about 20 minutes into the game, as Danny Hunt slotted the penalty kick. A few minutes later, a bouncing ball skipped by a Greenwich defender and Wyatt Powers found himself with the ball alone in front of the goalie and scored. B-NL’s last goal came 5 minutes later on a booming shot from deep by Hunt that found the side net.