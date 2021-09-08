ROUNDUP: Lake George pulls away to top Fort Ann

Notes: Sam Knauf opened the scoring for Lake George as he chipped a ball over the top to a streaking Poe Tutu, who was able to volley over Fort Ann keeper Dylan Brown. The Cardinals tied it on a hard strike by Dakota Winch that just eluded Lake George keeper Kristian Johnson. In the second half, Knauf scored again to give the Warriors the lead. Eight minutes later, a Lake George player was taken down in the box and Knauf took the penalty kick, but was thwarted by an outstanding diving save by Brown. The ball rebounded out to a charging Jack Welch, who finished the goal for the final margin. Lake George’s back four of Devlyn Monroe, Nick Wagemann, Deacon Frost and Brad Erceg closed Fort Ann down in the second for the Warriors’ win.