LAKE GEORGE 11, SALEM 0
(at Lake George)
League: Adirondack League
Salem;0;0 — 0
Lake George;7;4 — 11
First half: 1, Lg, Brandon Willard (Ethan Knauf), 35:47. 2, Lg, Owen Sutton (Brandon Willard), 35:08. 3, Lg, Ethan Knauf (Sam Knauf), 22:35. 4, Lg, Owen Sutton (Sam Knauf, Justin Blanco), 19:39. 5, Lg, Ethan Gereau, 11:45. 6, Lg, Sam Knauf (Poe Tutu), 6:54. 7, Lg, Ethan Gereau (Fred Weidner), 3:56.
Second half: 8, Lg, Owen Sutton (Brandon Willard), 35:45. 9, Lg, Ethan Knauf (Brandon Willard), 34:33. 10, Lg, Justin Blanco (Dominic Cresente), 34:09. 11, Lg, Carter Collins (Forrest Perkett), 23:19.
Goalies-saves: Ian Lockhart (S) 14, Yogi Johnson (LG) 2.
Corner kicks: Salem 1, LG 5.
Records: Lake George (13-0, 15-0), Salem (1-8-3, 1-9-3).
Notes: LG had their Senior Game recognition before the game and came out fired up with an all-senior lineup. Senior Carter Collins had his first goal and senior defensemen Dominic Cresente and Forrest Perkett had their first points on assists for the Warriors. LG's defense limited the Generals to three shots.
NEWCOMB 7, WELLS 0
(at Newcomb)
League: Northern Soccer League
Wells;0;0 — 0
Newcomb;4;3 — 7
First half: 1, Newcomb, Ben Lamas (Lam Tran), 3:40. 2, Newcomb, Alvero Santafe (Logan Bush), 21:11. 3, Newcomb, Logan Bush (Brayden Bush), 25:48. 4, Newcomb, Eric Bush (Ben Lamas), 33:08.
Second half: 5, Newcomb, Lam Tran (Logan Bush), 57:09. 6, Newcomb, Alvero Santafe, 58:31. 7, Newcomb, Logan Bush (Alvero Santafe), 59:39.
Goalies-saves: Tyler Bolebruch (W) 9, Ethan Armstrong (N) 1.
Corner kicks: Wells 0, Newcomb 8.
CROWN POINT 6,
INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 1
(at Long Lake)
League: Northern Soccer League
Crown Point;2;4 — 6
IL-LL;1; — 1
First half: 1, Crown Point, Noah Spaulding (Cameron Waldorf), 23:46. 2, Indian Lake-Long Lake, Jose Lamos (Ken Imamura), 20:42. 3, Crown Point, Cameron Harrington, 2:41.
Second half: 4, Crown Point, Cameron Waldorf, 26:29. 5, Crown Point, Cameron Waldorf (Gavin Sours), 21:41. 6, Crown Point, Noah Spaulding (Gavin Sours), 15:47. 7, Crown Point, Cole Potter (Cameron Waldorf), 10:31.
Records: Indian Lake-Long Lake (1-11, 1-11).
