LAKE GEORGE 7, NORTH WARREN 2

(at North Warren)

League: Adirondack League

Lake George;2;5 — 7

North Warren;1;1 — 2

First half: 1, Lake George, Ethan Knauf, 30:26. 2, Lake George, Owen Sutton (Ethan Knauf), 16:35. 3, North Warren, Jaden Smith (Tom Conway), 15:10.

Second half: 4, Lake George, Brandon Willard (Ethan Knauf), 36:54. 5, North Warren, Jaden Smith (Jack Jennings), 27:31. 6, Lake George, Justin Blanco, 21:19. 7, Lake George, Ethan Knauf, 14:19. 8, Lake George, Owen Sutton (Sam Knauf), 13:45. 9, Lake George, Ethan Knauf, 10:44.

Goalies-saves: Kristian Johnson (LG) 4, Conner Jennings (NW) 20.

Corner kicks: Lake George 6, North Warren 3.

Records: North Warren (7-3, 7-4), Lake George (9-0, 11-0).

CROWN POINT 2, JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 1

(at Minerva)

League: Northern Soccer League

Crown Point;0;2 — 2

Johnsburg-Minerva;0;1 — 1

First half: None.

Second half: 1, CP, Noah Spaulding (Tristan Carey), 34:55. 2, CP, Noah Spaulding (Tristan Carey), 16:10. 3, J-M, Evan Wing, 2:30.

Goalies-saves: Gabe Powers (J-M) 7, Dylan Sours (CP) 9.

Corner kicks: J-M 7, CP 8.

Records: Johnsburg-Minerva (4-5, 4-9), Crown Point (7-1).

Notes: Johnsburg-Minerva outshot Crown Point 22-12.

HARTFORD 1, SALEM 0

(at Hartford)

League: Adirondack League

Hartford;0;1 — 1

Salem;0;0 — 0

First half: None.

Second half: 1, Hartford, Michael Jones (Cody Baker), :28.

Goalies-saves: Gavon Darfler (H) 3, Ian Lockhart (S) 6.

Corner kicks: Salem 6, Hartford 2.

Records: Salem (1-6-3, 1-7-3), Hartford (2-4-3, 2-5-4).

Notes: Hartford held the edge in shots 24-6. For the Generals, Nick Faulk and Jack Thrasher played well up front while Hartford got solid contributions from Nick Mattison and Xavier Potts.

