LAKE GEORGE 7, NORTH WARREN 2
(at North Warren)
League: Adirondack League
Lake George;2;5 — 7
North Warren;1;1 — 2
First half: 1, Lake George, Ethan Knauf, 30:26. 2, Lake George, Owen Sutton (Ethan Knauf), 16:35. 3, North Warren, Jaden Smith (Tom Conway), 15:10.
Second half: 4, Lake George, Brandon Willard (Ethan Knauf), 36:54. 5, North Warren, Jaden Smith (Jack Jennings), 27:31. 6, Lake George, Justin Blanco, 21:19. 7, Lake George, Ethan Knauf, 14:19. 8, Lake George, Owen Sutton (Sam Knauf), 13:45. 9, Lake George, Ethan Knauf, 10:44.
Goalies-saves: Kristian Johnson (LG) 4, Conner Jennings (NW) 20.
Corner kicks: Lake George 6, North Warren 3.
Records: North Warren (7-3, 7-4), Lake George (9-0, 11-0).
CROWN POINT 2, JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 1
(at Minerva)
League: Northern Soccer League
Crown Point;0;2 — 2
Johnsburg-Minerva;0;1 — 1
First half: None.
Second half: 1, CP, Noah Spaulding (Tristan Carey), 34:55. 2, CP, Noah Spaulding (Tristan Carey), 16:10. 3, J-M, Evan Wing, 2:30.
Goalies-saves: Gabe Powers (J-M) 7, Dylan Sours (CP) 9.
Corner kicks: J-M 7, CP 8.
Records: Johnsburg-Minerva (4-5, 4-9), Crown Point (7-1).
Notes: Johnsburg-Minerva outshot Crown Point 22-12.
HARTFORD 1, SALEM 0
(at Hartford)
League: Adirondack League
Hartford;0;1 — 1
Salem;0;0 — 0
First half: None.
Second half: 1, Hartford, Michael Jones (Cody Baker), :28.
Goalies-saves: Gavon Darfler (H) 3, Ian Lockhart (S) 6.
Corner kicks: Salem 6, Hartford 2.
Records: Salem (1-6-3, 1-7-3), Hartford (2-4-3, 2-5-4).
Notes: Hartford held the edge in shots 24-6. For the Generals, Nick Faulk and Jack Thrasher played well up front while Hartford got solid contributions from Nick Mattison and Xavier Potts.
