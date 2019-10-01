LAKE GEORGE 5, FORT ANN 1, OT
(at Fort Ann)
League: Adirondack League
Lake George 0 1 3 1 — 5
Fort Ann 1 0 0 0 — 1
First half: 1, Fort Ann, Sarah Paige (Paige Trzaskos), 36:00.
Second half: 2, Lake George, Rebecca Kohls (Stephanie Dickinson-Frevola), 17:00.
First Overtime: 3, Lake George, Rachel Jaeger (Kylie Mann), 9:10. 4, Lake George, Katie O’Donnell (Gabby Marchello), 8:38. 5, Lake George, Gabby Marchello (Katie O’Donnell), 6:02.
Second Overtime: 6, Lake George, Ava Pushor, 1:52.
Goalies-saves: Faith Lehoisky (FA) 10, Brooke Wright (FA) 2.
Corner kicks: Lake George 4, Fort Ann 7.
Records: Fort Ann (5-2, 8-2), Lake George (6-0, 7-3).
Notes: Heading into overtime, LG’s four-year Adirondack League win streak was on the line.
WHITEHALL 1, CORINTH 0
(at Whitehall)
League: Adirondack League
Corinth 0 0 — 0
Whitehall 1 0 — 1
First half: 1, Whitehall, Abbi Baker (Riley West), 19:42.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Dory Gosselin (W) 6,Teighan Sullivan (C) 5.
Corner kicks: Whitehall 5, Corinth 4.
Records: Whitehall (2-5, 3-5-1).
BOLTON 5, SALEM 1
(at Salem)
League: Adirondack League
Bolton 5 0 — 5
Salem 1 0 — 1
First half: 1, Salem, Kylei Ruebel (Mattty Barrett), 3332. 2, Bolton, Leah Monroe, 3301. 3, Bolton, Monroe, 2407. 4, Bolton, Monroe, 1021. 5, Bolton, Monroe, 449. 6, Bolton, Gabs Mowery, 308.
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Katie Sweenor (Salem) 17.
SOUTH GLENS FALLS 4, AMSTERDAM 0
(at Amsterdam)
League: Foothills Council
South Glens Falls 2 2 — 4
Amsterdam 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, South Glens Falls, Callie Wright, 32:00. 2, South Glens Falls, Maddy Walter, 5:00.
Second half: 3, South Glens Falls, Zoe Lanfear, 15:00. 4, South Glens Falls, Karlee Salaway (Ginger Kohanek), 13:00.
Goalies-saves: Deme Kellogg (SGF) 1, Molly Rafferty (SGF) 1, Karen Troche-Esteva (A) 10.
Corner kicks: South Glens Falls 13, Amsterdam 1.
Records: Amsterdam (1-8, 1-9), South Glens Falls (5-3-1, 5-5-1).
SCOTIA 12, GLENS FALLS 0
(at Morse Athletic Complex GF)
League: Foothills Council
Scotia 4 8 — 12
Glens Falls 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Scotia, Megan Steele (Morgan Nichter), 4’. 2, Scotia, Lucy Crouse (Sage Luke), 13’. 3, Scotia, Rylee O’Connor (Lucy Crouse), 25’. 4, Scotia, Lucy Crouse (Rylee O’Connor), 27’.
Second half: 5, Scotia, Megan Steele (Lucy Crouse), 40’. 6, Scotia, Lucy Crouse (Morgan Nichter), 43’. 7, Scotia, Megan Steele (Annamarie Piccirillo), 44’. 8, Scotia, Sage Luke (Rylee O’Connor), 49’. 9, Scotia, Katelyn Adis (Morgan Nealon), 59’. 10, Scotia, Camryn Verdi, 61’. 11, Scotia, Morgan Vanderstad, 66’. 12, Scotia, Morgan Nichter, 72’.
Goalies-saves: Robin Gorton (GF) 18, Camryn Verdi (S) 0, Megan Steele (S) 1.
Corner kicks: Glens Falls 0, Scotia 8.
Records: Glens Falls (1-8-1, 1-9-1).
QUEENSBURY 11, GLOVERSVILLE 0
(at Queensbury)
League: Foothills Council
Gloversville 0 0 — 0
Queensbury 3 8 — 11
First half: 1, Q, Brigid Duffy, 4:17. 2, Q, Sophia Keshmiri (Izzy Dennison), 25:00. 3, Q, Sami Snyder, 30:00.
Second half: 4, Q, Christina Cummings (Dennison), 41:39. 5, Q, Snyder, 42:50. 6, Q, Keshmiri (Cummings), 45:04. 7, Q, Keshmiri (Duffy), 49:10. 8, Q, Cassidy Ray (Bayley Duffy), 54:52. 9, Q, Keshmiri (Duffy), 68:33. 10, Q, Duffy, 70:00. 11, Q, Dennison, 72:31.
Goalies-saves: Kaileigh Hunt (Q) 4, Meredith Dennie (G) 7.
Corner kicks: Queensbury 6, Gloversville 0.
Records: Queensbury (8-0, 10-1).
Notes: Cassidy Ray scored her first varsity goal.
IL-LL 7, WELLS 2
(at Long Lake)
League: Northern Soccer League
Wells 0 2 — 2
Il-ll 4 3 — 7
First half: 1, Il-ll, Alexis Jackson, 11:34. 2, Il-ll, Anna Strader (Callie Roberts), 17:05. 3, Il-ll, Shelby Benton, 26:25. 4, Il-ll, Hannah Keller, 31:08.
Second half: 5, Wells, Alexis Brooks, 4:32. 6, Wells, Jocelyn Scriber, 12:07. 7, Il-ll, Kristina Oliver (Alexis Jackson), 15:28. 8, Il-ll, Kristina Oliver, 18:23. 9, Il-ll, Callie Roberts, 36:38.
Goalies-saves: Alex Campbell (Il-ll) 6, Madigon Miner-Vargas (Wells) 18.
Corner kicks: Il-ll 5, Wells 0.
STILLWATER 11, BERLIN 0
(at New Lebanon, Monday)
League: Wasaren League
Stillwater 5 6 — 11
Berlin 0 0 — 0
First half: 1, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett, 2:47. 2, Stillwater, Khali Lux (Brooke Pickett), 3:53. 3, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett, 7:26. 4, Stillwater, Devon Wagner (Keelyn Peacock), 21:18. 5, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett, 26:29.
Second half: 6, Stillwater, Keelyn Peacock, 41:38. 7, Stillwater, Brooke Pickett (Keelyn Peacock), 43:51. 8, Stillwater, Kelly Moran, 44:19. 9, Stillwater, Gianna Moraci (Sydney Frank), 66:00. 10, Stillwater, Trinity Cutlet=r (Sydney Frank), 72:10. 11, Stillwater, Sydney Frank (Kylie Peacock), 77:00.
Goalies-saves: Kiersten Conroy (Stillwater) 4, Sophie Ericson (Berlin) 12.
