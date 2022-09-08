ROUNDUP: LaFountain lifts Cambridge-Salem past Greenwich

Alex LaFountain scored the game's only goal on an assist from Ryan Sweet to lift Cambridge-Salem past Greenwich 1-0 in Wasaren League action Thursday.

Carter Hamilton finished with eight saves for C-S, while Aaron Stutzman had four stops for the Witches.

JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 3, IL-LL 2: Cayden DeGroat scored both of his goals in the second half, and his second goal, with 10:13 left in regulation, lifted Johnsburg-Minerva to victory.

Mason Wing added a goal and an assist for J-M.

Deuce Hosley and Griffin Farr scored for Indian Lake-Long Lake in the first half, both assisted by Jackson Strader.

HOOSIC VALLEY 4, STILLWATER 1: Gabe Coffin, Logan Reilly and Tyler Eddy scored goals in the first half Wednesday to lead Hoosic Valley past Stillwater in Wasaren League play.

Stillwater countered in the second half, with Ben Rubinstein scoring on a penalty kick for the Warriors. However, the Indians got a penalty-kick goal from Tyler Calvert midway through the period to complete the scoring.