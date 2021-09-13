ROUNDUP: Koval scores twice as Horses blank Johnstown

SCHUYLERVILLE 4, JOHNSTOWN 0
(at Schuylerville High School)
League: Foothills Council
Schuylerville;4;0 — 4
Johnstown;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Schuyerville, Macey Koval (Victoria Piteri). 2, Schuylerville, Alayna Wian (Riley Keefer). 3, Schuylerville, Macey Koval (Olivia Murphy). 4, Schuylerville, Riley Keefer (Brenna Moran).
Second half: None.
Goalies-saves: Claire Pelletier-Hoblock (Schy) 4.
Corner kicks: Schuyerville 7, Johnstown 1.
Records: Schuylerville (3-0, 4-0).
Notes: The Schuylerville defense of Olivia Murphy, Sophie Bodnar, Lexi Hewitt and Star Pflieger played very well to hold Johnstown scoreless. It was the fourth straight shutout for Schuylerville goalie Claire Pelletier-Hoblock.
AMSTERDAM 7, HUDSON FALLS 0
(at Hudson Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Amsterdam;2;5 — 7
Hudson Falls;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Amsterdam, N. Weis. 2, Amsterdam, E. Miller.
Second half: 3, Amsterdam, N. Turney. 4, Amsterdam, M. Meca. 5, Amsterdam, A. Stanavich. 6, Amsterdam, A. Stanavich. 7, Amsterdam, M. Cebula.
Goalies-saves: C. Sculco (A) 3, K. Mitchell (HuF) 25.
Corner kicks: Amsterdam 5, Hudson Falls 1.
Notes: Amsterdam scored 5 second half goals against a young Hudson Falls team to seal the victory.
BROADALBIN-PERTH 5, GLENS FALLS 0
(at Glens Falls)
League: Foothills Council
Broadalbin-Perth;4;1 — 5
Glens Falls;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Broadalbin-Perth, Jill Sassanella (Mianna Barboza), 37:49. 2, Broadalbin-Perth, Alayna Preston (Brooke Bush), 27:38. 3, Broadalbin-Perth, Jill Sassanella, 12:39. 4, Broadalbin-Perth, Mianna Barboza (Jill Sassanella), 10:35.
Second half: 5, Broadalbin-Perth, Mianna Barboza (Brooke Bush), 28:00.
Goalies-saves: Mairead Marsden (B-P) 1, Robin Gorton (GF) 14.
Corner kicks: roadalbin Perth 10, Glens Falls 0.
Records: Broadalbin-Perth (4-0, 5-0-1).
SLCS/NCS 4, INDIAN/LONG LAKE 1
(at Newcomb)
League: Northern Soccer League
Schroon Lake;2;2 — 4
IL/LL;0;1 — 1
First half: 1, SLCS/NCS, Kayli Hayden, 18:07. 2, SLCS/NCS, Kayli Hayden, 4:36.
Second half: 3, SLCS/NCS, Laurn Hai, 25:13. 4, Indian Lake-Long Lake, Anna Strader (Angelina Oliver), 18:52. 5, SLCS/NCS, Brittany Mieras, 7:21.
Goalies-saves: Brittany Mieras (SLCS/NCS) 8, Aradia Talarico (SLCS/NCS) 3, Marilla Liddle (IL-LL) 21.
Corner kicks: SLCS/NCS 4, Indian Lake-Long Lake 0.
LAKE GEORGE 2, GALWAY 1
(at Galway)
League: Non-league
Lake George;2;0 — 2
Galway;0;1 — 1
First half: 1, Lake George, Lila Frazier (Emily Ellsworth), 21. 2, Lake George, Lila Frazier (Samantha Gorey), 37.
Second half: 3, Galway, Stephanie Martin, 70.
Goalies-saves: Alivia Dean (LG) 5, Hannah French (Gal) 2.
Records: Lake George (2-0, 3-2).
TICONDEROGA 4, SETON 2
(at Ticonderoga)
League: Northern Soccer League
Seton;0;2 — 2
Ticonderoga;1;3 — 4
First half: 1, Ti, Kennedy Davis (Sophia Dorsett), 4:17.
Second half: 2, Ti, Kennedy Davis, 2:27. 3, Ti, Laura Grinnell, 15:36. 4, Seton, Madyson Whalen, 20:04. 5, Seton, Charlotte Hughes (Madyson Whalen), 23:08. 6, Ticonderoga, Sophia Dorsett, 35:49.