ROUNDUP: Koval scores twice as Horses blank Johnstown
agate

ROUNDUP: Koval scores twice as Horses blank Johnstown

SCHUYLERVILLE 4, JOHNSTOWN 0

(at Schuylerville High School)

League: Foothills Council

Schuylerville;4;0 — 4

Johnstown;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, Schuyerville, Macey Koval (Victoria Piteri). 2, Schuylerville, Alayna Wian (Riley Keefer). 3, Schuylerville, Macey Koval (Olivia Murphy). 4, Schuylerville, Riley Keefer (Brenna Moran).

Second half: None.

Goalies-saves: Claire Pelletier-Hoblock (Schy) 4.

Corner kicks: Schuyerville 7, Johnstown 1.

Records: Schuylerville (3-0, 4-0).

Notes: The Schuylerville defense of Olivia Murphy, Sophie Bodnar, Lexi Hewitt and Star Pflieger played very well to hold Johnstown scoreless. It was the fourth straight shutout for Schuylerville goalie Claire Pelletier-Hoblock.

AMSTERDAM 7, HUDSON FALLS 0

(at Hudson Falls)

League: Foothills Council

Amsterdam;2;5 — 7

Hudson Falls;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, Amsterdam, N. Weis. 2, Amsterdam, E. Miller.

Second half: 3, Amsterdam, N. Turney. 4, Amsterdam, M. Meca. 5, Amsterdam, A. Stanavich. 6, Amsterdam, A. Stanavich. 7, Amsterdam, M. Cebula.

Goalies-saves: C. Sculco (A) 3, K. Mitchell (HuF) 25.

Corner kicks: Amsterdam 5, Hudson Falls 1.

Notes: Amsterdam scored 5 second half goals against a young Hudson Falls team to seal the victory.

BROADALBIN-PERTH 5, GLENS FALLS 0

(at Glens Falls)

League: Foothills Council

Broadalbin-Perth;4;1 — 5

Glens Falls;0;0 — 0

First half: 1, Broadalbin-Perth, Jill Sassanella (Mianna Barboza), 37:49. 2, Broadalbin-Perth, Alayna Preston (Brooke Bush), 27:38. 3, Broadalbin-Perth, Jill Sassanella, 12:39. 4, Broadalbin-Perth, Mianna Barboza (Jill Sassanella), 10:35.

Second half: 5, Broadalbin-Perth, Mianna Barboza (Brooke Bush), 28:00.

Goalies-saves: Mairead Marsden (B-P) 1, Robin Gorton (GF) 14.

Corner kicks: roadalbin Perth 10, Glens Falls 0.

Records: Broadalbin-Perth (4-0, 5-0-1).

SLCS/NCS 4, INDIAN/LONG LAKE 1

(at Newcomb)

League: Northern Soccer League

Schroon Lake;2;2 — 4

IL/LL;0;1 — 1

First half: 1, SLCS/NCS, Kayli Hayden, 18:07. 2, SLCS/NCS, Kayli Hayden, 4:36.

Second half: 3, SLCS/NCS, Laurn Hai, 25:13. 4, Indian Lake-Long Lake, Anna Strader (Angelina Oliver), 18:52. 5, SLCS/NCS, Brittany Mieras, 7:21.

Goalies-saves: Brittany Mieras (SLCS/NCS) 8, Aradia Talarico (SLCS/NCS) 3, Marilla Liddle (IL-LL) 21.

Corner kicks: SLCS/NCS 4, Indian Lake-Long Lake 0.

LAKE GEORGE 2, GALWAY 1

(at Galway)

League: Non-league

Lake George;2;0 — 2

Galway;0;1 — 1

First half: 1, Lake George, Lila Frazier (Emily Ellsworth), 21. 2, Lake George, Lila Frazier (Samantha Gorey), 37.

Second half: 3, Galway, Stephanie Martin, 70.

Goalies-saves: Alivia Dean (LG) 5, Hannah French (Gal) 2.

Records: Lake George (2-0, 3-2).

TICONDEROGA 4, SETON 2

(at Ticonderoga)

League: Northern Soccer League

Seton;0;2 — 2

Ticonderoga;1;3 — 4

First half: 1, Ti, Kennedy Davis (Sophia Dorsett), 4:17.

Second half: 2, Ti, Kennedy Davis, 2:27. 3, Ti, Laura Grinnell, 15:36. 4, Seton, Madyson Whalen, 20:04. 5, Seton, Charlotte Hughes (Madyson Whalen), 23:08. 6, Ticonderoga, Sophia Dorsett, 35:49.

Goalies-saves: Allisyn Johnston (Seton) 7, Lizzie Rich (Ti) 9.

Corner kicks: Seton 2, Ticonderoga 3.

Records: Ticonderoga (1-1), Seton (0-3).

