ROUNDUP: Kohls' goal lifts Lake George past Cards

Thomas Kohls scored a second-half goal that lifted Lake George to a 1-0 boys soccer win over Fort Ann on Monday.

Lake George is the second-place team in the Adirondack League's West Division. Fort Ann is a contender for first place in the East Division.

The only goal of Monday's game came 10 minutes into the second half. Kohls curved a shot into the net on a free kick from 20 yards out.

Lake George goalkeeper Brad Erceg turned in his fifth shutout of the season with a 10-ave effort. The Warrior defense of Ryer Schermerhorn, Nick Wagemann, Deacon Frost, and Cam Wolfield played a strong game.

Dylan Brown made five saves for Fort Ann.

BOLTON-WARRENSBURG 3, ARGYLE 0: Keith Sonley made three saves to get the shutout as Bolton-Warrensburg stayed unbeaten in the Adirondack League.

AJ Moore, Jace Hubert and Dante Corriveau scored goal for B-W, which outshot Argyle 22-7. Louis Lang and Shane Mowery had assists.

Andrew Fish made 14 stops in the Scots' goal.

CORINTH 8, GRANVILLE 0: Logan West scored his first career hat trick as the Tomahawks beat Granville under the lights.

Sam Tangora scored twice and Michael Petteys, Gavin Wickham and Alex Schiavi added one goal each. Corinth outshot Granville 35-5.

Owen Baker made three saves to get the shutout. Matt Vladyka stopped 22 shots for the Golden Horde.

GLENS FALLS 1, SOUTH HIGH 0: Gavin Rittenhouse scored off a Landon Phipps assist in the 44th minute as Glens Falls beat the Bulldogs to stay right behind Schuylerville and Queensbury in the Foothills North Division chase.

The game-winning goal came four minutes into the second half on a scramble inside the box as Glens Falls improved to 5-2-1 in the league.

Aiden Grieve made two saves to get the shutout in the Indians' goal. Grady Bammert made nine stops for South Glens Falls. Cameron Shaver, Ayden Wiggins and Gavin Rittenhouse played strong games for the Indians.

SCHUYLERVILLE 6, HUDSON FALLS 1: Sam Tyler and Nate Lanfear each scored two goals as the Black Horses beat the Tigers ahead of Tuesday night's big game.

Casey Sutherland and Ashton Morris also scored goals as the Horses improved to 6-1-1 in the Foothills Council, 7-3-1 overall. Shawn Thompson scored for Hudson Falls (0-7).

Schuylerville hosts Queensbury on Tuesday at 5 p.m. Both teams are vying for first place in the Foothills North Division.

JOHNSBURG-MINERVA 5, INDIAN LAKE-LONG LAKE 3: Johnsburg-Minerva scored four straight goals in the second half to overcome a 1-0 halftime deficit.

Everette Parker and Eli Morin each scored twice for J-M. Jeremiah Freebern added one goal. Johnsburg-Minerva's first four goals all came within a span of five minutes.

Jackson Strader scored twice and Austin Bruso once for IL-LL.

BROADALBIN-PERTH 1, AMSTERDAM 0: Dean Smith scored on a rebound with 15 minutes left in regulation as the Patriots improved to 4-6-1 in Foothills play. B-P outshot the Rams 24-4.

CANAJOHARIE 4, JOHNSTOWN 3: Samuel Sunderland converted a pair of PKs as Canjo won a non-league contest against Johnstown.