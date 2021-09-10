ROUNDUP: Knauf hat trick,Johnson shutout lead Lake George to win

LAKE GEORGE 3, HARTFORD 0

Notes: Lake George struck first when Kyle Dolan crossed a ball into the penalty area and a scramble followed, with Sam Knauf coming up with it. Moments later the Tanagers broke through the LG back four for a breakaway attempt only to have Kristian (Yogi) Johnson come up with a huge block that was eventually cleared. Knauf scored late in the half to extend the lead to 2-0 and added a third goal in the second half. LG keeper Johnson was up to the task for his first shutout of the season with 6 saves.