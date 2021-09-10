ROUNDUP: Knauf hat trick,Johnson shutout lead Lake George to win

LAKE GEORGE 3, HARTFORD 0
(at Lake George)
League: Adirondack League
Hartford;0;0 — 0
Lake George;2;1 — 3
First half: 1, Lake George, Sam Knauf, 8:13. 2, Lake George, Sam Knauf, 38:39.
Second half: 3, Lake George, Sam Knauf, 54:19.
Goalies-saves: Kristian Johnson (LG) 6, Austin Wells (Hart) 5.
Corner kicks: Lake George 3, Hartford 5.
Records: Lake George (1-0, 2-0), Hartford (0-1, 0-1).
Notes: Lake George struck first when Kyle Dolan crossed a ball into the penalty area and a scramble followed, with Sam Knauf coming up with it. Moments later the Tanagers broke through the LG back four for a breakaway attempt only to have Kristian (Yogi) Johnson come up with a huge block that was eventually cleared. Knauf scored late in the half to extend the lead to 2-0 and added a third goal in the second half. LG keeper Johnson was up to the task for his first shutout of the season with 6 saves.
HADLEY-LUZERNE 4, GRANVILLE 1
(at Hadley-luzerne)
League: Adirondack League
Granville;1;0 — 1
Hadley-Luzerne;3;1 — 4
First half: 1, Granville, Christian Stevens, 33:21. 2, Hadley-Luzerne, Mason Conklin (Evan Kader), 27:47. 3, Hadley-Luzerne, Colby Hanna, 19:02. 4, Hadley-Luzerne, Connor Moulton (Mason Conklin), 7:16.
Second half: 5, Hadley-Luzerne, Connor Moulton (Mason Conklin), 12:11.
Goalies-saves: Caden Powers (Gra) 23, Zack Caldwell (H-L) 6.
Corner kicks: Granville 1, Hadley-Luzerne 7.
Records: Hadley-Luzerne (2-0, 2-0), Granville (0-1, 0-1).
Notes: Granville opened the game with a top-net shot off of Caldwell's hands from Christian Stevens from about 30 yards out. The Hadley-Luzerne defense stiffened from that point forward. Connor Moulton and Mason Conklin distributed the ball well balancing the scoring efforts. Colby Hanna had an outstanding game pressuring the ball and dribbled his way to a score as well. Keeper Caden Powers was busy all evening, making several outstanding saves.
FORT ANN 7, CORINTH 0
(at Corinth)
League: Adirondack League
Fort Ann;4;3 — 7
Corinth;0;0 — 0
First half: 1, Ft. Ann, Ryan Blondin, 39:40. 2, Ft. Ann, Riley Barnes (Jackson Paige), 15:11. 3, Ft. Ann, William Anderson (Jackson Paige), 14:00. 4, Ft. Ann, William Anderson, 13:13.
Second half: 5, Ft. Ann, Kaden Rouse (William Anderson), 21:47. 6, Ft. Ann, Callon Sutliff (William Anderson), 13:46. 7, Ft. Ann, Dakota Winch (William Anderson), 8:58.
Goalies-saves: Dylan Brown (FA) 2, Owen Baker (Cor) 6, Michael Petteys (Cor) 3.
Corner kicks: Ft. Ann 7, Corinth 0.
Records: Corinth (0-2-0, 0-4-0), Ft. Ann (1-0-0, 2-1-0).
Notes: Just seconds into the opening half, Ryan Blondin found the upper corner of the net on a free kick to put the Cardinals up 1-0. Later, the Cardinals scored goals in quick succession from Riley Barnes and two from William Anderson. In the second half, Corinth was turned away a number of times by Fort Ann's stout defense. Kaden Rouse, Callon Sutliff and Dakota Winch rounded out the scoring for the Cardinals, with William Anderson putting in a solid performance, assisting on all three second-half goals.